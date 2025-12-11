I already discussed about the easy and simple way to create your unhackable and unforgettable passwords- which is much much better than this Rob’s method.

Don’t take me wrong - Rob’s password method is really strong but hard to remember much much harder for an ordinary than mine: That is just a short part of your favorite song lyrics, poem, joke, quotes etc…

Who could not remember “power corrupts absolute power corrupts absolutely” -Remember you don’t need the full quotes, just a part of it!

or “Loving eyes can never see” (my favorite line in “When A Man Loves A Woman (Lyrics)” - and I do have quite a few favorites! So do you!

You can choose to arrange this favorite in the way you prefer

Loving eyes can never see -Lovingeyescanneversee-Lovingeyes can neversee, Lovingeyescan neversee etc..

The rationale is simple:

1-Difficulty: Brute Force just cannot “trial and error” such personal “taste” of arts, culture, and philosophy!

2- Unforgettability: You may not remember exactly a full poem, song etc … But You sure do always remember the favorite part of certain lyrics, quotes etc..

That’s said. The way Rob explains is so helpful and useful to many .. That’s why I post this for you folks!

Anyway, here is what Rob does us a big favor:

He exposes your “beloved” Microsoft Windows 11 scam!

My local library upgraded its computer system with windows 11 and…Not just everything has been slow but also quite a few thing has been blocked and shadow banned as well! Next they will ask users digital ID!