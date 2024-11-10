Panopticon surveillance: Updated 10-Nov-2024

Today evening Sunday 10-Nov-2024 , I was about to have a usual walk after diner. The sunset sky was so beautiful with such bright and shining lonely thug star! Without preparation I impromptu and desperately used my very old Samsung S5 (I use this S5 as my clock, notebook, and alarm reminder) to capture the lonely thug star at the sunset with the moon and all the things in the sky above my head …so that you folks can see how fake this star is!

After that filming, I went for a walk with my 25x-75x spotting scope (monocular). I used this monocular to scan the sky… and holy shit… I found quite a few “roaming stars” around that without this spotting scope (25x - 75x magnification) our naked eyes hardly can notice their existence and operations above our head!

You folks should try your “search” at your own sky with your own mobilephone or camcorder or whatever you have… I am sure the experience will “pleasingly” surprise you with the evidence of the reality of the current Panopticon surveillance.

Please find time to do this “experiment” with your own devices and your own findings and then come to your own conclusion!