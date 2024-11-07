Folks, some days ago, on the way home from late shopping (9pm) I noticed one of the thug stars being turn off while I was watching them. This means apart from three “fake stars” I have spotted so far, there have been more than three operating on this part of the sky in Melbourne!

Thus, on the night 6-Nov-2024, at my request, my grand nephew helped me with two of his Iphones (old and new) to record in time lapse mode the movement of the “lonely thug star”. We left the two Iphones doing their recording for hours.

At first we used only the old one (one camera). When I noticed the fake star being turned off… I urged my grand nephew to use his new Iphone (with 3 camreas) in order to have a better footage. And here are the evidences we got:

1-from the old Iphone:

2- from the new Iphone (3 cameras)

After hours recording in “time lapse” mode, I came out to investigate and collect the Iphone, I noticed some drones swirling around and then a noisy thug copter flew in. I directed the camera at it.. and it turned and flew away! It was pity that in the dark I was unable to change the Iphone back to recording normal speed with sound. Besides I don’t know how to operate Iphone either!

On today evening 7-Nov-2024, without my grand nephew assistance and his Iphone, I used my old tiny camcorder to record.. but the sky was clear and the lonely thug star disappeared… Only the moon was still there!

By the way, I have ordered a new camcorder. Hopefully with the new camcorder, I will be able to document this “Panopticon surveillance” with definitive evidence beyond any doubt!

Having said all that, Folks, the point is …. as they can “wastefully” use this technology on their own peaceful country and civilians, guess what they must have used in places where freedom fighters operating such as Palestine!

Thus, if any of you happen to know “the axis of resistance”, please let these fighters be aware of such technology and be very careful with “bright stars” on the sky above!