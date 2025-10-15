As I have observed for decades since I came to live in the Western world, Muslim, particularly Palestinians somehow must have (or rather train) a new generation of communication warriors to deal with not only the Jews but the whole Western world.

Muslim and particularly Palestinians have not produced any equivalent to Jews and their Western minions in this important battle field. The late John Pilger always lamented about this.

IMHO, this “deficit” has existed NOT because Muslim/ Palestinians do not have talent people but because of their flawed strategy, hence their mindset.

Palestinians have proved that they are good at almost everything form social fields to hard sciences. Norman Finklstein once observed and praised that he saw quite a few Palestinians at MIT and other Western top high learning/research institutions. Palestinians have no language problem at all.

Thus, such absence of effective communicators or I would prefer to call communication warriors is NOT about ability and capability but their mindset and their strategy.

This crucial field of battle has been carried out almost by all Western Palestine supporters such as John Pilger, Harry Hart and Jews such as Norman Finklstein , Noam Chomsky. And now younger generation such as Katie, Max Blumenthal, Arron Matte etc...against the gigantic Jewish multifaceted propaganda machination all over the Western world!

Playing victimhood has always been a big part of the struggle for the “underdogs.” Palestinians have employed “peaking softly, nicely, crying, showing “great respect for the Jews and their religion,” trying NOT to employ sharp languages to pinpoint an argument in a “call a spade a spade” manner etc…

Unfortunately, reality speaking, such strategy would never work- and as a matter of fact has never worked at all. Especially in the case of Muslim and Palestinian struggle!

All the facts since 1948, especially since 7th October 2023 have proved beyond any doubt that such “humane emotion strategy” does not work at all!

Simply because the majority of people around the non-Muslim world, especially in the West, “don’t like blacks but hate Muslims.” not to mention the fact that the Jews have a complete control of all mainstream communication network in the West. This is the fact! Not my opinion.

This fact has been proved since 7th October 2023. The Jews have been carrying out genocide, slaughtering children, barbies and brag about this with their own selfie-photo and videos… and the current policy of starving of Palestinians while keep bombing over their tents, sniping their children etc...But still there has been no outrage- except the usual numbers of people who are well informed and principled enough to support Palestinian cause.

Muslims/ Palestinians must move away from defensive victimized strategy to offensive attacking point to point strategy.

IMHO, any Palestinian communicator/ communication warrior, should focus on attacking every single fact about Judaism by using evidences given by Jewish scholars such as Israel Shahak, Shlomo Sand etc and point out every single crime and lie the Jews and the West have made at least at the level of Edward Said in writing “Orientalism” or Malcolm X, Louis Farrakhan, or Sister Souljah!

Muslims/ Palestinians do need such kind of “ Malcolm X, Louis Farrakhan, Sister Souljah” warriors right now and in the future to effectively counter the Jews and their Western minions. Of course, I am talking about their “communication method” not their “American politics”

Muslims especially Palestinians must seek respect, NOT pity from the Jewish Western world! They have no honor, no integrity.

Well, folks, it’s just my personal opinion from an armchair point of view as always!