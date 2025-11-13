Palestinians, Shia Lebanese are both the Jews’ direct targets to be exterminated. Everyone knows this! Do Palestinians and Lebanese understand this existential threat?

Why have Hezbollah and Hamas and Palestinians Resistance never been cooperative in a real long term strategy to counter the Jews? Especially after 7 October 2023?

The Jews have never respected any ceasefire or whatever paper they signed.

There are now two “ceasefires” that the Jews cunningly signed separately; one with Hamas and one with Hezbollah- but have never ceased attacking and killing both Palestinians and Lebanese and even keep stealing more of their land… What have both Hezbollah and Palestinian Resistance responded to such blatant violation?

So far just only words! Why?

Do these Muslims truly believe that the Jews will change their heart? Or do they expect the “world community” or Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt will come to save them?

Even the morons in Tehran would not dare to help and intervene despite they do have the capability to do so… except only offering lip-services. Why?

The Houthis did try their best to help but has paid a very heavy price without making any meaningful impact on the genocide at all, and now has stopped!

I did opine that the Houthis should have stopped when no one dared to join their righteous acts given their limited capability and their vulnerable situation. (I.e no air defense)

IMHO, there must have been something very wrong within and between these Mulsims’ relationship especially their views on the Jews!

Anyway, after all I am an outsider. I just cannot wear their shoes. Besides, It’s their life, their existential survival and struggle. They must have known their situation and what to do much much better than I do.

I witnessed children starved and terrified in the shelter under bombing. I was one among these children. I witnessed other children being blown to pieces.

Watching Palestinian children being shot in the head and being starved to death by the Jews while the resource-rich and numerous Muslim world around them done nothing but just looked on! I just could not help but say something based on my own experience of war; of being terrified, of hunger, of starving, and struggle in war as young adult.

I am very mindful that my experience is nothing compared to what the Palestinians have been going through. The Vietnamese had never faced the threat of being driven out of their own homeland much less being exterminated by either the Chinese, the French, or the Japanese, or even the Yanks during the Vietnam War.

But Palestinians, Lebanese have been constantly facing of being driven out of their land and exterminated by the Jews. I just wonder why the Palestinians and Lebanese have never developed a strategy to eradicate such existential threat by crushing the Jews and abolish the such genocidal state one and for all?

I knew how I felt and what happened when my own side lied to me about our situation during the War.

That’s why I just could not stand all the bullshit, empty promises and empty threats!

That’s me folks!

The last word is always yours.