Palestinians Have Been Sold Out in the Most Cruel Agonizing Slow Death by All of the Muslim/Arab and the Christian West!

What can Hamas, Palestinians do?

SHOOT THOSE DAMN IDF SOLDIERS!

Every honest and well attentive person can see that Muslim/Arab World I.e Turkey, Egypt, Iran could have stopped the genocide and even eliminated the Jewish terrorist state in a short time. This time 2023-25 is not 1967!

Every honest and well attentive person can see that the Christian West, the USA, the UK, France, Russia could have stopped the Jewish Genocide of Palestinians.

But all of them Muslim/Arab and the West, they all NOT ONLY refused to stop the genocide but have been participating in the genocide. I repeat, they all, not just complicit, but have been participating in the genocide that has been murdering Palestinians in a cruelest slowly agonizing death…

The ONLY exception is the exceptional Ansar Allah Houthis!

Ansar Allah Houthis took extreme risk and have suffered a lot in trying to do something for their brethren Palestinians as principles of human’s morality and righteousness.

I respect and admire them, and also fear for them! They have been facing the demonic Jews and their minion Jewish-A seppos alone!

Perhaps they all have been gleefully seeing Palestinians going thorough such a slow agonizing death. They must have been enjoying this now. That’s how I have seen since 7 Oct 2023!

By the way, If you happen to be Muslim who are reading this, please correct me if I am wrong. I personally know that even quite a sizeable Muslim, not just their “leaders,” hate and despise Palestinians. I don’t know why!

I did ask my Palestinian friend about this “sad fact” on the way home from the Free Palestinian Protest, he acknowledged this fact but said he did not understand why either!

I have known for the fact most of them, “Muslim/Arab leaders and followers.” consider Palestine, Palestinians their weakest link that had been hindering their “ambition!”

