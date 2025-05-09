Palestinians, Don't Worry! The UN, UNSC, ICJ, ICC Will discuss and vote a new Resolution for You soon! A bunch of top rated and top paid Western lawyers have been working for you day and night! The UN and International Law are on your side! You have patiently waited for 77 years! Wait for some more years will not be matter! In the mean time, please try to find a safe place with some food/water to hide from American-Jewish bombing!