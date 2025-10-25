This is what I still don’t know and don’t understand Palestinians or Muslims for this matter!

I know that there are quite a few differences and disputes among Palestinians as in every society and every even ethnic group or just a small organization.

I don’t know and I don’t pretend to know. But according to my private conversations with some Palestinian friends I have an impression that one of the main issue is a mix of “religious political issues .” Certain groups have been pursuing “theocracy” while others insisting on secularism.

However, whatever differences they are, the question is WHAT is your priority now as your people have no real country, no sovereignty, no self-determination and are facing extermination being starved and bombed by the Jews? And your people have no say whatsoever even over their very own existence!

IF I were Palestinian Resistance Group, I would immediately set aside any difference in order to focus on the utmost priority, that is our people sovereignty, self-determination. Without sovereignty, self-determination right, we cannot even take care of our basic needs, our own food and drink for our people!

Palestinian forces must united in this diplomatic front with one voice as I just suggested in my post some time ago.

Play their game well so that you, Palestinians can trash away any of their pretext to interfere into your very basic survival.

Thus, please create a “democratic elected Authority” right now… whatever way you do it- Choose anyone that has the quality of a “communication warrior…” as your “leader(s)” Just to fight in diplomatic field and battle- by talking in any talkfest, conference, negotiation etc…And you, all the rest of the true fighters would discuss and decide everything behind your own doors. Not their doors! Don’t wait for them to “do it for you.”

Only you know your differences among yourselves, Don’t let them know! Don’t let them exploit your differences!

Let make Palestinian Sovereignty, Palestinian self-determination your priority.

Don’t ever trust the Jews and their Yankee minions. Don’t give them even an inch!

PS

As an ex-Viet, I learned this lesson and experience from my late father and his generation’s struggle against the French colonialism and the Japanese imperialism during 1920s-40s. My later father and most of his friends of that generation did not like Ho Chi Minh and his politics …but all joined the “Mặt trận Việt Minh” under Hồ Chí Minh for they all set aside differences to focus on one single utmost priority: independence/ self-determination.

And they did get what planned for in 1945 and then in 1954 in the final battle of Điện Biên Phủ. After that, all factions restarted their fighting over differences in both communist North and nationalist South. And the Civil war continued until 1975!