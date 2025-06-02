Folks, some months ago I said Iran seemed being redeemed after its cowardice of abandoning Palestinian Hamas, Hezbollah,, and Syrian Assad.. and began to take a strong stand up to the Jews and their Seppo Jewish-A minions. I was wrong!

During my “reflection pause”, I reviewed my understanding of everything and on everything I’ve had about Iran during 1979 and after. Especially on the past months up til this very moment. I was wrong!

The theocratic Iran under the leadership of the Mullahs has never changed its nature and its stupid naive “ambition":” a regional power as a leader of Shiite crescent with permission and acceptance by the Jewish West! Iran has not even learned from “Turkey lesson!”

Most telling thing is for nineteen months the whole world has witnessed the Shiite crescent/ Axis of resistance has been brutally destroyed by the Jews while the capable Iran just looking on cowardly despite Iran itself has been attacked directly repeatedly by the Jews!

Did I warn that if Iran failed to intervene for Palestine, Hezbollah, Syria Iran would have to face the Jews alone?

Right now, it’s Iran’ turn! But the Mullahs keep putting up with humiliation despite the fact that Iran has every right and legit reasons or Casus belli to attack the Jewish terrorist genocidal state at anytime with maximum force!

a/ The Jewish state has been carrying out assassination of Iran high ranking official and scientists for years.

b/ right know during the so-called “negotiation” in fact it’s all about terms of submission and surrender. The Jewish state keeps openly threatening to attack Iran.

Palestinians have been being sniped, bombed, starved every single day. And right now the only heroic Ansar Allah Houthis is taking the brunt for standing up and fighting the Jews for their Palestinian brethren… While Iran, the strongest of the Shiite Crescent has been looking on and done nothing to stop the Jews! One must wonder why?

As a matter of fact some pundits and I had seen this “sell-out” of the Axis of Resistance years ago by Iran and the Putin-Russia!

- How could the Muslim/Arab forget that it was the Jewish Russian Soviet that sold out the Arabs during the 6 day-war in 1967?

Folks, please find time to read this piece of writing below:

The greatest minds have pondered this question.

And here are what some pundits and I saw some years ago:

“What does it means as Russia-Putin is humiliated? Well, Syria is fucked and will be partitioned. Putin looks so faked and weak! However one might correctly and legitimately ask if Putin has been on board from beginning? My answer is no and yes, and Putin definitely is an idiot with his nativity and stupidity.”

The dice was cast years ago folks! I fear for Ansar Allah!

It’s me folks. Crazy and foolish as usual. Please, don’t forget the last word is always yours!