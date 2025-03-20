Folks, have you noticed that our dear “experts” have been repeatedly wrong about many things especially about the koshered boy in the Kremlin and the Jewish criminal orange clown in the whorehouse?

IMHO, they have been wrong because they have based their analyses on the assumptions that do not hold in reality.

1- State/Governments -and political organizations- represent (nation) people’s interests. Politicians and their thugs within the statist system never give a shit about the people. This has been always so and will ever be.

2- There is a thing called “world opinion” of the majority of the “people.” Such thing does not exist. The majority of the “people” never has a basic knowledge and understanding outside their doors.. Hence never gives a shit about “big issues”…but only the price of toilet paper, gas, and cellphone.. and sensational celebrities.

3-Jews -Judaism is just another religion which is different from Zionism. This is absolutely NOT true and absolutely incorrect. The Jews themselves have been claimed and proved it with words printed in black and white in their Hebrew bible and the Talmud.

4- The so called “conspiracy theory” is never true, hence dangerous. This arrogance/stupidity has prevented them from going outside the box in order to question everything and investigate further and deeper when “abnormality” appears.

That’s me folks. The last word is always yours.