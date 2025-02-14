Black hawk in daylight over my roof.
Thug drones circling around at night. Notice these drones are as big as an airplane!
We, my grand nephew and I would often go out at night, early morning, to observe the sky and record anything that seems strange.
That's how and why we have come across quite a few thuggery activities.
Thugs get mad when people show no fear of them. So please have fun, folks. Don’t forget to give these thugs your middle finger whenever they try to intimidate you!
