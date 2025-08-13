Again, would you fall for this Jewish trick?

Can you undertand now how Muslim have never fought the Jews the way the Jews have been exterminating them? They never will!

Can you now understand why Hezbollah despite being strong militarily toghether with Hamas and Syrian Assad could have cripled the Jewish state after 7 October 2023, but hesitated, procrastinated instead and perished?

Do I need to say anything about the bunch of hyprocrites stupid cowards in Tehran? Digusting!

Did I say non-Jew Abrahamic believers will not survive the Jews unless they throw away the filthy fictitious book altogether!

It’s all about the filthy perverted demonic fictitious Abrahamic stories that weaken them and let the kill them all!

Zionism is a Jewish distraction and deception!

Zionism is Jewish sword, Judaism is Jewish shield!

Let’s face the reality, "Operation Rescuing The Jewishness" gets more “subtle,” while the Jewish genocide and crimes keep intensifying unchallenged and unabated!

That’s me folks! The last word is always yours.