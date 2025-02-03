I thought that at least since Hitler 1933 transfer agreement, the Palestinians and later the Lebanese would have engraved in their heart and mind about the genocidal determination of the Jews and the morally bankrupt West and the Rest.

Unfortunately, ever since the 7 October, it seems there must have been "someone" who has stupidly and nefariously advised the Palestinians to play "good benevolent victims" in order to win the “world” community’s pity and sympathy.

Palestinians have been “advised” to treat the Jews extremely well, grovellingly well I must say, only to receive in return more brutal, more cruel treatment and deadlier destruction from the Jews and the West.

Palestinians, Lebanese and their houses have been bombed in daily basis despite the “seefire” .. but still no attack, retaliation on the non-military Jews!

I am neither Palestinian nor Lebanese. But I do know and understand the Jews and the West inside out!

Nothing will change their plan unless their non-military crucial spots begin to suffer heavy damage the same way Palestinians and Lebanese have suffered.

Only idiots play “benevolent victims” in the jaw of evil!