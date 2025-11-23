I am no expert of any kind. However given my own first hand experience of war I dare say that others and Lancet’s findings and estimation of Palestinian deaths are still conservative. Why

-Gaza is a small area with very high population density and in a very poor living condition

-The determination of the Jews to exterminate Palestinians especially Palestinian children by employing not just frequently heavy bombing, sniping, kidnapping, poisoning but well planned starving operation from day one.

-No one, not a single attempt has been made to stop such genocidal murdering scheme

Thus, my own estimation is: There must have been AT LEAST a quarter of the whole Palestinian population have perished!

Given the total population before 7 Oct 2023 was 2.23 million , the correct number would be 500,000 +plus!

And right now as we speak, the Jews just keep massacring Palestinian children in accordance with their “seafire” and “pissplan” per Yahweh’s edicts

Well, you and I do know that “One death is a tragedy; a million deaths is just a statistic”

Original Source https://www.commondreams.org/opinion/real-death-toll-gaza

