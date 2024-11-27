Oh dear! Putin? Not Again!
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2017/06/20/vladimir-putin-the-most-powerful-person-in-the-world
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/04/16/the-role-that-russia-putin-has-played/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/05/13/the-jews-recent-attacks-on-syria-have-revealed-the-true-game/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/05/11/the-fucking-jews-have-won-putin-has-been-on-board-russia-is-gone-syria-is-fucked-iran-is-next/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2019/07/25/the-price-of-putins-stupidity/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/04/30/putin-the-fake-or-the-stupid/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/01/19/why-is-putin-allowing-israel-to-bomb-syria/