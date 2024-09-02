Original sources

https://corbettreport.com/episode-463-the-gaza-holocaust/

DOCUMENTATION

World Court: Israeli presence in East Jerusalem, West Bank is illegal and must end Time Reference: 0:00:50 Description:

In a conclusive and unambiguous decision, the International Court of Justice declared in a non-binding ruling that Israel’s 56-year long rule in “the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967” is “illegal,” and that it is obligated to bring its presence in that territory to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

US Criticizes ICJ Ruling That Israeli Occupation of Palestine Is Illegal Time Reference: 0:02:40 Description: The US has criticized the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling that said the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and must come to an end, claiming it impedes a two-state solution.

‘Torn up bodies’: Israel intensifies bombing campaign in Gaza Time Reference: 0:04:27 Description: Israeli attacks kill dozens, including local journalist, as Palestinian death toll in besieged territory nears 39,000.

‘You decided to still drop a bomb’: Wolf Blitzer presses IDF spokesman on Israeli airstrike on refugee campl Time Reference: 0:06:40 Description:

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviews a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces about the deadly airstrike that the IDF says targeted a top Hamas commander in Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? | The News Agents Time Reference: 0:07:41 Description: Lewis Goodall in a heated confrontation with Eylon Levy, the ubiquitous spokesman for the Israel government, about journalist deaths in Gaza.

‘Hold On!’: CNN Host Stops Israeli Spokesman After He Blames Hamas for Lack of Aid to Gaza Time Reference: 0:08:10 Description: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins stopped an Israeli Government spokesman as he blamed Hamas for preventing aid from getting to starving Palestinians in Gaza.

CNN Anchor Confronts Israeli Spokesman: ‘The World is Not Okay’ With 18,000 Killed in Gaza Time Reference: 0:10:14 Description: The number of people killed inside Gaza has reportedly topped 18,000, and Israeli spokesman Mark Regev was forced to reckon with the fact that “the world is not okay” with that number.

Egypt intelligence official says Israel ignored repeated warnings of ‘something big’ Time Reference: 0:12:39 Description: Cairo official says Israel focused on West Bank instead of Gaza; Egypt’s spy chief said to warn PM of ‘terrible operation,’ Netanyahu denies it

Our warnings on Hamas were ignored, Israel’s women border troops say Time Reference: 0:15:18 Description: Testimony from members of mainly female look-out units adds fuel to accusations that Netanyahu badly misread the dangers from Gaza.

Israel did not respond to the attack for many hours. How is this possible? Time Reference: 0:17:35 Description: Israeli journalist Efrat Fenigson raises questions about the October 7th stand down.

IDF knew of Hamas’s plan to kidnap 250 before October 7 attack – report Time Reference: 0:23:41 Description: Jerusalem Post admits that the IDF had precise information about Hamas’s intentions but that the warning signs were not acted on.

The Secret History of Hamas Time Reference: 0:25:04 Description: Recent Corbett Report editorial on the hidden history of Hamas and the question of covert Israeli support in founding, funding and arming this organization.

IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7 to Prevent Hamas Taking Soldiers Captive Time Reference: 0:25:49 Description: Documents and testimonies obtained by Haaretz reveal the Hannibal operational order, which directs the use of force to prevent soldiers being taken into captivity, was employed on October 7th.

Israel’s 9/11 on The Last American Vagabond Time Reference: 0:28:36 Description: An interview about October 7th just days after the attack between Ryan Cristian and James Corbett.

The Flour Massacre Time Reference: 0:30:43 Description: Gaza Doctor Says Gunfire Accounted For 80% Of Wounds At His Hospital From Aid Convoy Bloodshed

Israel continues bombarding Gaza, including places it told Palestinians to evacuate to Time Reference: 0:31:03 Description: Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land it had told Palestinians to evacuate to in the territory’s south.

The US-Israeli murder of World Central Kitchen aid workers Time Reference: 0:31:44 Description: In a brazen act of slaughter, the Israel Defense Forces killed seven international aid workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza in a series of three airstrikes on their vehicle convoy. The attacks used precision airborne munitions that directly targeted the roofs of the vehicles, which displayed large logos clearly identifying their occupants as humanitarian workers.

Gaza’s invisible massacre: aid workers killed in record numbers Time Reference: 0:32:42 Description: The vast majority of humanitarians killed are national staff, but as in most conflicts, little is heard about them.

Gaza war ‘most dangerous ever’ for journalists, says rights group Time Reference: 0:32:50 Description: The first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location, the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Thursday.

UN: Israeli Authorities Responsible for Crimes Against Humanity Time Reference: 0:33:12 Description: Speaking to the UN Security Council, the head of an investigatory body probing the Gaza war found Israeli officials committed war crimes during military operations in the Strip.

SOS signs found on Gaza hideout of killed hostages, Israeli military says Time Reference: 0:33:50 Description: Israel’s military said three hostages were shirtless, had raised white flag when they were shot “by mistake.”

Do Palestinians have the right to resist, and what are the limits? Short article Time Reference: 0:34:22 Description: SPOILER: Yes, there is a right to resist illegal occupation.

Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide Time Reference: 0:39:55 Description: The actual UN resolution defining genocide and setting out the punishment of the crime.

Jordan slams Bezalel Smotrich comments as ‘reckless’ Time Reference: 0:41:35 Description: A potential diplomatic crisis in the making? Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lands himself back in the hot seat after attending an event honoring an extremist figure in the French Jewish community and making off the cuff remarks that Jordan has called reckless.

Israeli minister’s call to ‘erase Huwara’ condemned | Al Jazeera Newsfeed Time Reference: 0:42:16 Description: Rights groups are calling on the US to ban Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, after he called for the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank to be “wiped out”.

“We are fighting human animals” said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. #palestine #gaza Time Reference: 0:42:38 Description: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Israel is imposing “a complete siege” on the city of Gaza.

Israeli minister reiterates calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza Time Reference: 0:42:53 Description: Israel’s far-right finance minister says Israelis who would replace the Palestinians would ‘make the desert bloom’.

Israeli MP doubles down on ‘Burn Gaza’ statement Time Reference: 0:43:17 Description: Nissim Vaturi, Israeli Likud party lawmaker and deputy Knesset speaker, reiterated a tweet of him saying ‘Israel was being too humane against Hamas and needed to burn Gaza to the ground,’ and added “It’s better to burn, bring down buildings than for our soldiers to be harmed,” during an interview with ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol BaRama on Wednesday.

2.5 million terrorists in Gaza, Says Former Israeli military Eliyahu Yossian Time Reference: 0:43:32 Description: “There are no innocents in Gaza, there are 2.5 million terrorists. After the first attack, we had to kill 50,000 Gazans.” Former Israeli military officer at Israel’s elite intelligence unit 8200, Eliyahu Yossian, calls for an ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

News Clip: Moshe Feiglin on Punishing Palestine Time Reference: 0:43:57 Description: Moshe Zalman Feiglin is an Israeli politician and activist, and the leader of libertarian Zionist party Zehut. A member of Likud, he headed the Manhigut Yehudit faction within the party, and represented Likud in the Knesset between 2013 and 2015.

‘That sounds like ethnic cleansing’: CNN questions lead figure in Israel’s settler movement Time Reference: 0:44:06 Description: CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports from the West Bank where the Jewish settler movement is seeking a new goal in the wake of the October 7th attack by Hamas.

GENOCIDE IN GAZA: ANALYSIS OF INTERNATIONAL LAW AND ITS APPLICATION TO ISRAEL’S MILITARY ACTIONS SINCE OCTOBER 7, 2023 Time Reference: 0:45:12 Description: After reviewing the facts established by independent human rights monitors, journalists, and United Nations agencies, we conclude that Israel’s actions in and regarding Gaza since October 7, 2023, violate the Genocide Convention. Specifically, Israel has committed genocidal acts of killing, causing serious harm to, and inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, a protected group that forms a substantial part of the Palestinian people.

IDF: Netanyahu’s Goal of Eliminating Hamas Is Unachievable Time Reference: 0:49:41 Description: The spokesman for the Israeli military explained that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s goal of eradicating Hamas is not achievable. The statement comes amid a growing rift between the Israeli leader and the military.

Ehud Ohlmert: I Accuse Netanyahu of Betrayal Time Reference: 0:50:08 Description: “I accuse the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, of taking deliberate action to prolong the war between Israel and the Palestinian murder organizations. The desire to drag out the fighting without specifying an end date is the reason precise objectives have not been set for the combat forces…”

Israel’s Continued Denial of the Reality of the Occupation Will Be Its Ruin Time Reference: 0:51:59 Description:

The opinion issued Friday by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which stated that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law and that Israel must end its occupation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as soon as possible, revealed nothing to Israelis that they did not already know…

Israeli protesters call for Gaza ceasefire deal and early elections Time Reference: 0:52:31 Description: Israeli protesters have taken to the streets of several cities to call for a captive exchange deal with Hama and early elections.

The Last American Vagabond Time Reference: 0:53:38 Description: Ryan Cristian’s website containing podcasts, articles and videos containing extensive and ongoing coverage of the situation in Gaza and other important world events.