No! not a non-linear “approach!” But just call it if you prefer. Words are just mean to convey ideas. I got what you mean. Just observe the reality that we all live in and witness! Just observe.

Did you investigate what Graham Hancock presents in his series “Ancient Apocalypse? Please do if you have not done so. Please find time to at least skim over “the dawn of everything” then we will discuss further in depth.

In the mean time, Please observe our history and modern current societies.

Why do we have words such as backward, progressive and retrogressive, and even reactionary? That means nothing is linear stair case upward as we are taught, indoctrinated, and perceive and believe!

Special note; Why do statist organized society always invent new words and laws to social shaming and punish “differences” “non-conformity” “independent way of life?”

Why Amish way of life have been lasted for centuries and is now forced to change by the force of violent authority?

Why “homesteading” becomes more attractive to people with strong personality and independent mind while sheeple always go along with “material fancy progress/technologies” and dependency?

How can one recognize or identify the upper step or downward step in a stair case? By “material civilization” “social power structure” or “degree of freedoms’ or “humane values?”

I am sure you know the bullshit Maslow’s Need pyramid. Can you see the hogwash of Maslow? But just like Yuval Noah Harari’s hogwash but many believe such hogwash especially sheeple and well formally indoctrinated! What Tom Cowan calls reification fallacy due to the pandemic of not thinking!

According to “natural science” there are some species that have not evolved linearly for thousands even millions of years! such as coelacanth, horseshoe crab, and Sturgeons If true, why? There are some species even go back to previous form when environment changes such as Japanese Koi! Why? Or domesticated animals when “forced” back to wild life and survive! Is it linear or what?

I had witnessed such beautiful, peaceful and happy life style of people of minority in highland Vietnam, but like the Amish and Indians they have been forced by central government to be “progressed” and “civilized!” Why? Which life style is upper step or down step of the stair case?

How do we know which one, an urbanized dweller or an hermit is more civilized?

Whatever your answer will be correct according to you my friend! That’s the whole point I want to say.

I digress.