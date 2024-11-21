NukeWar3 Scaremongering: Distraction, Deception, Excuse, and Justification for The Inaction To The Jewish Genocide Of Palestinian and Lebanese
Folks, I spent my early morning to listen to all the usual experts and some new “intellectuals” (at least I have never heard of some profs before)…with a very heavy sigh at the end.
But first, let’s just ignore the brainless aussie thugs for a while until I complete editing and post a long report on their thuggery and stupidity (it would take a long time..but it’s not urgent.. it’s just for fun so…)
Now allow me to report a “trivial” thing. I got up late after a very long good sleep with no dream at all. I rushed to bike to the local library and notice in the sky a chemtrail that was almost faded away. I dismounted and took a quick recording.
The reason I had to record this because I and my grand nephew occasionally spotted these chemtrails and have noticed for the last some months that after every such “chemtrail” we would see people in publich having cough and/or running nose!
Even my grand newphew understood that the official explanation of such long trails are “trails formed by water vapour and particles emitted from a jet engine's exhaust” is not just usual gaslighting but an insult to people inteligence! (Do the sheeple have “intelligence” to be insulted at all?)