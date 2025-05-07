We all have bee told that Nuke is the most dangerous threat to humanity existence and that Nuke also is deterrence as “MAD” (Mutual assured destruction)

Nuclear Russia has been under attack!

Nuclear China has been attacked -but not militarily. Not just yet!

Nuclear Jewish genocidal state has been attacked!

Nuclear state Pakistan has been attacked!

And the all mighty Nuclear Jewish-A (USA) has been attacked by the very tiny poor under siege but courageous and righteous Ansar Allah Houthis Yemeni!

Nuke MAD are all hoax?

The last word is always yours, folks!