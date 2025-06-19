Of course we live in statist world! Propaganda is a must MO in war. That’s why I’ve often asked readers to watch with cautious!

However as far as Iranian Jews are are concerned, (around 60K living in Iran now) according to my Iranian friends of both sides, they are not stupid to get involved in such activities since they are so small, “Sayanim” are easy to get caught and would put the whole Jewish community in trouble, while they have been left alone mostly except military services.

Evidently, that most if not all “traitors” are Iranians who are Pahlavi remnants, Sunni, and those resentful to the current corrupt power structure in Iran.

(The failed green revolt is the case in point. Colored revolt is only possible where the real legit

Not to mention those poor people and educated young minority who want more freedoms but have been left out and punished. Iranian society is 90% Shia but multi-cultural with multi ethnicity with complex and competing interests.

The “morality policing” is the most stupid thing the Iranian elites ever did to themselves. Not only non-Muslim but also certain Muslim resent such violation of human dignity.

One of my friends who is Shia Muslim but resentful to the regime. Every time we had food and coffee with their friends and relatives they would tell me a new story of their experience. I was told quite a few amusing stories about the Shah and his twin sister!

Anyway, given the level of basic and juvenile recent failures of the whole regime alone, which vindicates what my closest Iranian friend once told me: “The Jews inside Iran did not have to do anything at all, the Iranians have done all self-destructive things themselves.”

After more than 40 years living in the Five Eyes and around Europe, I learned that one cannot and should not blame everything on the Jews.

Look at the MAGA not only in America, absurd and ironic it may sound, but MAGA in Australia, NZ, Canada and… in Hongkong, Vietnamese communities around the West... even inside Vietnam! You just cannot make this shit up! Do these idiots need the Jews to pay them to do such brainless thing? You got my point?