Folks, the “no virus” movement has made a big step into “no government way of life.” These people don’t know that they have contributed to the whole humanity with their most wonderful gift!

“NO VIRUS” GASLIGHTING IN MEDICAL SCHOOL

NO GOVERNMENT INDOCTRINATION SOCIAL ENGINEERING

Folks, I need to point out one thing that I consider very silly but dangerous in the way this young “anarcho-capitalist voluntarist” argues about “government.”

Whether government does things cheaper or cost more or better or worse than free market is irrelevant! Why?

The whole point of “voluntarism” (a.k.a Anarchism) is Human Liberty and Dignity!

Thus, even if government does everything cheaper and better … but with the cost of Liberty and Dignity the whole thing becomes the most expensive and most dangerous as the whole mankind has been experiencing!

Human Liberty and Human Dignity are invaluable and priceless. These are the whole meaning of human life.

Give me liberty or give me death! (Patrick Henry) is not an empty cliché!

Please, throw such silly material argument into rubbish bin!

Last but not least. There is one universal rule in the natural state of things and being is:

Do no harm! Everything good thing derives from there!

That’s my “2 cents” folks!

The last word is always yours.