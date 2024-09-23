Dear Roman Shumov, a Russian historian, I don’t normally do the online argument with nonsense people. However as an anti-genocide and anti- Judaism human being, when I read your articles “‘No one should ever see this” I smelt a stench of rats. So I did a search on your works at RT …and I found a long titled “Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone- (sub-titled) Understanding the current conflict requires digging into the territory's decades-long history of violence”

Now I know why you and Putin Russian RT posted “‘No one should ever see this” right in this time- as I realize where you come from with such hidden but clear message: “Muslim is bad, Jews and your Christian Russians are good…as “always!”

But first, let me make one thing clear that I am not Muslim/Arab. I am an ex-Viets Catholic-current Australian citizen. And most importantly of all, I am an atheist and an anarchist! I also visited and lived in the USA the land of Christian Zion Evangelism for around two years. I read their works. Listened to their sermons. And I met them. So as an educated historian you know where I come from.

That’s said, let’s see the evidences intellectually:

In the long title “Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone- (sub-titled) Understanding the current conflict requires digging into the territory's decades-long history of violence”

“The situation for Gaza did soon change. In 1967, disagreements between the Jewish and Arab states resulted in the Six-Day War, which ended with Israel's occupation of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza. By that time, almost 400,000 people lived in Gaza, three fifths of whom were refugees.”

Where are all the so-called evidences that you cited from? Did you read the "General Son" by Miko Peled about the real reason and the true cause of the Six-Day War? It seems you did not!

Even Scott Ritter knows and understands historical facts and what Jewish leader said about themselves much more than you “historian” Roman Shumov do!

The real reason was the Jews knew that at that time both 1947 and 1967, militarily speaking, there was no real military in the region except the Jews with the support of the USA and the West. That’s why the Jews decided to provoke and entrap the Palestinians and the Muslim/Arab into their “planed war” in order to pre-empt and destroy their potentials in order to complete their grand plan, namely wiping off all Palestinians as the first part of the Jewish Yinon Plan and the Greater Israel Project!

It’s has become a common knowledge that Jewish leaders have openly admitted that they stole the land from the Palestinians or even Arabs if you still insists that there is no such “thing” as Palestinians as the late ex-Israeli PM Golda Meir insisted:

So there was no “ Hamas terrorist attack on Israel” but the occupied Palestinians led by Hamas REVOLTED against the occupiers, the Jews! An honest historian should have known and understood that!

But you insisted “After the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, even those who did not know much about the problems of the Middle East have learned about Gaza”

and wrote:

“On October 7, it became clear that 'just forgetting' about Gaza is not an option. The border fence was blown up, and hundreds of militants invaded Israel.”

Yes, it’s true Gaza Palestinians have been sold out (even in Westbank but you dishonestly don’t want to touch it) and Hamas led Gazans revolted.. But DID NOT INVADE ISRAEL! The Hamas led Gazans revolted and attacked and took Jewish prisoners back to their locations, the concentration camp in order to NEGOTIATE!

But I have to say that Hamas was so silly that they did not study to know and understand the Jews and Judaism!

Jewishness does not care about any normal human values and even the lives of their own kind! It’s not just the Hannibal Directive ! It’s all in their “holy books.”

Dear Roman Shumov, a Russian historian, please read them! If you kind of historian are so busy and do not have much time then just read a very thin book by Muslim … oh sorry no.. Israeli professor:

And here from a Jewish reporter/Journalist

Dear Roman Shumov, a Russian historian, have you “studied” these facts?

I am no historian , but I know and understand this much with evidences:

The October 7 2003 was a setup and double-crossed operation with an act of desperate revolt by Hamas led Palestinians. Because with or without such Hams led revolt, the Jews will wipe out Gaza and then West bank anyway! Have you studied the Yinon Plan and the Greater Israel project, Dear Roman Shumov, a Russian historian?

Even Scott Ritter understood the fact that either ways, the Palestinians have been living in a large concentration camp as dead people walking anyway!

As you concluded with such a “professional balance” that :

“The Arab-Israeli conflict and especially the problems in Gaza are often said to be the result of malice – either of one side or the other. But in fact, for over a hundred years the fate of Gaza has been determined by decisions that often seemed reasonable and humane at the time, but turned out to be ridiculous and irresponsible in reality. Ill will, well-meaning incompetence, cruelty, and chauvinism all played a part – but they were not exclusive to any particular side, including the leaders of Israel and Palestine. The drama of the Middle East clearly demonstrates how easy it is to let the genie of violence and hatred out of the bottle, and how hard it is to push it back.”

Dear Roman Shumov, a Russian historian! There is no Arab-Israeli or Palestinian-Jew conflict! It's pure military occupation with genocidal intent and determination!

I did not say that! Many Jewish/Israeli have not only openly said that but also actually have been carrying out their plan by their real action in open right now in front of you and many others, but you and many others don’t want to see it! It’s all about your dishonesty, no-principle, and hypocrisy.. if not psychopathic mental illness in your part!

The obvious fraud and dishonesty you showed is you deliberately omitted the fact of Jewish Terrorism! Israel, as the Jewish state was born out of Jewish terrorism!

And here is a book you should read as an historian should be aware of any new information before making any conclusion:

I am no historian, so I don’t have much evidences. I just read a bunch of well researched books which are written by ALL JEWISH/ISRAELI Historians and Authors! Not a single book I read is written by Muslim/Arab or Palestinians…For I know and understand that you kind of historian people don’t believe Muslim/Arab.. So I just don’t use them for obvious reason!

You may notice that I deliberately did not differentiate between Israeli, Zionists, and the Jews… and I show “No balance” at all!

First, according to my research and study, they are all Jews and they are not Semite people either! But it’s for another time!

Second, as Miko Peled emphatically said there is no balance in this tragedy of Palestine! I wholeheartedly agree with him.

How can you find a “balance” between a group of European Jews impostering as Semite invaded the land of Semite people with the clear intent of genocide from the get go per Zionist/Judaist ideology …and the Palestinians or Arab or Semite whoever you prefer to call the people who have lived in Palestine for thousand years!

Even the Jews admitted that Palestinians are descendants of the old biblical Jews!

https://mondoweiss.net/2008/09/israeli-historian-palestinians-are-biological-descendants-of-bibles-jews/

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2018-11-14/ty-article-opinion/the-twisted-logic-of-the-jewish-historic-right-to-israel/0000017f-db53-d3ff-a7ff-fbf3bcc50000

Those above sources are from Iran … Uh no my bad.. from Jews/Israeli! (My apology for my obsession with Iran and Muslim/Arab)

May I conclude this short opinion of mine by showing just a few photos of what true Jewish genocidal terrorism against the Palestinians, especially Palestinian children are! If you spot any fake photo that is NOT real or true… please let me know!

Oh! By the way may I plagiarize your emotional title to add to mine:

‘No one should ever see this’ ‘No one should ever support this’ ‘No one should ever allow this’ ‘No one should ever sit on the fence about this’