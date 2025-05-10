Those who are supporting the Palestinians and the righteous Ansar Allah should have been calm down and be very careful with their joy! I am very happy and calmly celebrating the Houthis’ having won the first round. But NOT VICTORY! Not yet!

Let’s be clear and don’t ever forget that the SINGLE REASON, the single noble and righteous goal for which the great Houthis Yemni people have been taking a great risk and so far have sacrificed hundreds of people’s lives and buildings is to STOP THE JEWISH GENOCIDE of PALESTINIANS and the urgent resume of food and medicine delivering into Gaza!

Palestinians are being starved and bombed, children have been murdered by starving and bombing right now!

This urgent objective has not been achieved yet! NOT some expensive hardware from a rich Jewish slave, the Jewish-A.

Even TRILLION dollar hardware cannot match the lives of hundreds of Yemeni Houthis! Don’t ever forget that!

I digress.

Now, please enjoy my favorite commentator, the one and only Gerald Celente who needs no more word from this unknown substacker!