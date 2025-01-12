This Jew is lying and making a distraction from the real true evil: Judaism, the anti-humanity cult of death . And the judge is whisfully thinking with hopium that obviously clearly defies reality. Netanyahu is just one pure breed Jewish devil beast. Jews are devil beasts so there are plenty of them.

All the war the seppos have been figthting is for the Jewish controlled Cabal. All the Western “leaders” are bought and sold by the Jews, especially the POTUS. Any one who dares to defy Jewish order would face consequences which depend on the severity of such defiance. Harry Truman, John.F. Kenneky, Robert F Kenney..Australian PM Gough Whitlam, Ret Former PM Malchom Frazer just a few examples.

Trump Project, It’s The Jewish-Controlled Cabal

Original Source https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2017/03/08/trump-project-its-the-jewish-controlled-cabal/

Date: 08/03/2017Author: TheTaoOfAnarchy

Trump controlled by Mossad

By Timothy Fitzpatrick

October 29, 2016 Anno Domini

Part I

Any inquisitive person should be asking themself why a seemingly anti-establishment candidate like Donald Trump has been allowed to get as far as he has in the U.S. presidential race for election November 8.

The simplest answer is that he isn’t anti-establishment and is only fronting a very convincing facade for public consumption.

The family-made rich man has been strategically propped up as the all-accommodating GOP extremist opponent of candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, herself part of the very same establishment and even personal friend to Trump—at least prior to the race.

The two candidates come from the same organized criminal syndicate that leads back to Israel, its murderous Mossad terrorist organization, and the Lansky international crime syndicate. Furthermore, as we shall see, Trump is nothing more than a puppet of Mossad and is likely under their control through opportunism and, darker yet, blackmail. What Trump and his cronies all share in common is sexual compromise and their loyalty to the international Judeo-masonic power structure.

Sexual blackmail and Illuminism

(Former Mossad case officer Victor Ostrovsky and his second tell-all book about Israel’s Mossad)

Perhaps the most powerful form of blackmail is that which involves sexual matters, and so it is that throughout human history, many men of power have been brought down upon revelation of some sexual scandal. It was through this channel that Adam Weishaupt’s illuminism (blackmail) was so successful in his time through to today (Weishaupt stole the Catholic sacrament of confession and used it for his own personal gain—so that he could gain knowledge of people’s sins in order to use it against them). Since then, it has proven to be the most useful form of blackmail employed, especially in the political world. Every person in a position of power should be suspected of being controlled through this form of blackmail, since the Judeo-masonic cryptocracy controls virtually every aspect of organized government, the press, and the financial system, to name a few. You may have heard of the bizarre sexual initiation of Yale University’s Skull and Bones secret society, where the would-be bonesman reveals his sexual secrets to his fellow initiates and initiators.[i] From the very start of their societal ascent, you could say, a bonesman is blackmailed and falls under control of the society.

Former Israeli Mossad case officer Victor Ostrovsky revealed in his first tell-all book about the Mossad:

“… there are three major “hooks” for recruiting people: money; emotion, be it revenge or ideology; and sex.”[ii]

This scenario is played out in virtually every sphere of influence at one degree (pun intended) or another. As it happens, both presidential candidates are connected to sexual scandals, the likes of which we shall explore in Trump’s life.

Mossad’s child-sex ring procurers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of late British parliamentarian and media magnate Robert Maxwell, also a Jewish Mossad super sayan[iii] prior to his assassination on November 5, 1991. Ghislaine Maxwell is not only a personal friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton but, apparently, also of Donald Trump (the two have been spotted together on several occasions). Although never charged, it was revealed in U.S. courts that Ghislaine procured young girls for her Jewish billionaire boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein and his friends and associates[iv]. Maxwell was given immunity in the secret plea-bargain, non-prosecution agreement and Epstein’s White House-connected Jewish lawyer Jay Lefkowitz managed to arrange it so that Epstein served only 13 months house arrest for a reduced conviction of soliciting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution, despite that authorities had evidence that he abused up to 40 young girls[v]. Epstein has made 17 out-of-court settlements. The more one looks into it, the more it looks like Maxwell and Epstein were running an international blackmail operation, extending from North America to Eastern Europe. What’s more, testimony from the victims revealed that Ghislaine might have been responsible for setting up the recording of the sexual abuse of the girls, complete with hidden cameras, for blackmail purposes. She is alleged to have even participated in the abuse of young girls herself.[vi]

“Epstein instructed Jane Doe 3 that she was to give the Prince [Andrew] whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe 3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse,” according to court documents lodged by Epstein sex slave Virginia Roberts late in 2014.

Roberts claims it was Epstein who paid her $15,000 for subjecting herself to the 41-year-old Prince. “Jeffrey always took care of paying me after I ‘entertained’ his friends.”

Roberts, now in her 30s, says she first encountered Epstein and Prince Andrew (Duke of York) through Maxwell. She met Maxwell at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago country club and residence in Florida, where, at only 15 years of age, she worked as a changing room assistant in the club’s spa (her father also worked there as a maintenance manager).

“I was wearing my sexy white Mar-A-Lago uniform—a white miniskirt and skin-tight white polo top—and studying an anatomy book when I was approached by this striking woman in her mid-40s with a very proper British accent—Ghislaine,” Roberts told the Daily Mail.

We can only assume that Trump crafted Mar-A-Lago’s dress code!

Roberts eventually ended up working for Epstein, under the guise of being a masseuse, at Epstein’s Palm Beach waterfront, which is minutes away from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club and residence. Epstein and Maxwell would groom Roberts and the other underaged sex slaves on techniques of pleasing Epstein and his friends, often involving kinky sexy toys and orgies.

“A lot of powerful men were part of Jeffrey’s scene…,” Roberts says. “Epstein and Maxwell also told me that they wanted me to produce things for them in addition to performing sex on the men. They told me to pay attention to the details about what the men wanted, so I could report back.”

In her affidavit, Roberts goes on to nail down the political, illuministic role of Epstein’s child-sex ring.

“In addition to constantly finding underage girls to satisfy their personal desires, Epstein and Maxwell also got girls for Epstein’s friends and acquaintances. Epstein specifically told me that the reason for him doing this was so that they would ‘owe him,’ they would ‘be in his pocket,’ and he would ‘have something on them.’”

Why Epstein would want dirt on powerful people, other than for his own personal gain, is a mystery. We can only conclude that he was gathering dirt on behalf of some other party, likely the Mossad and/or for Israel’s desk at the CIA. Investigators into the Epstein child-sex scandal turned up a contact book that contained the names and contact information for many prominent people, some of which included New York lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Donald Trump, liquor baron Edgar Bronfman, and former U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton[vii]. Roberts claims she was forced to have sex with Dershowitz six times but denies seeing Clinton having sex with anyone, although he was present at Epstein’s mansion as well as having flown on Epstein’s personal jet. A former employee at the Epstein Palm Beach estate claimed in a sworn deposition that Epstein and Trump had a much closer relationship than what Trump has admitted to. Juan Alessi claimed that Trump had been for dinner at the Epstein estate at least once, while Epstein’s brother Mark stated that he flew with both Jeff and Trump on Epstein’s private plane[viii], what some call “Lolita Express”. (Epstein’s flight manifests)

“They were friends,” Mark Epstein went on to say about Jeff Epstein and Donald Trump’s relationship[ix].

In 2003, The New Yorker reported that Trump attended dinner with Epstein and guests, including Bill Clinton aide Doug band, at his East Side New York townhouse. British cabinet minister Peter Mandelson was also in attendance, which corroborates the legitimacy of the little black book of Epstein’s investigators turned up. Mandelson’s name is in there.

According to a Jan. 29, 2016 article on Vice News,

“Epstein and Maxwell were repeat guests at Mar-A-Lago. In 2000, they hung out there with Prince Andrew, who arrived for vacation on Trump’s private plane. That same year, the Palm Beach Post reported that Trump, Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Maxwell were all at a tennis tournament/celebrity event at Mar-A-Lago.”

Bill Clinton is alleged to have ridden Epstein’s plane from 10 to 20 times.[x]

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” says Trump of Epstein

At the very least, Donald Trump must have known that one of his miniskirt-clad child workers was ‘working’ for his friend Jeffrey Epstein’s at his mansion a mere 10 minutes away from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort. At worst, Trump was helping the Epstein-Maxwell procurement of young, disadvantaged girls for the sexual-blackmail factory the pair were operating and/or Trump was one of Epstein’s child-sex clients himself.

In 2002, while Epstein was using child-sex slaves at his various homes in New York, Palm Beach, and in the Virgin Islands, Trump told New York Magazine that Epstein, his friend of 15 years, was a “terrific guy”.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump continued. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Did Trump just reveal that he views under-aged girls as women? It appears so, as there is little doubt that Trump encountered Epstein while with one of the dozens of child sex slaves with whom he trophied around the world at social gatherings.

Epstein’s defense deposition stated the following as to whether Trump was involved in the non-stop Epstein orgy.

Q. “Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?”

A: “Though I’d like to answer that question, at least today I’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.”

This only questioned being in the presence of young girls but Epstein still wouldn’t touch it. Clearly, there is something amiss here.

New rape allegations against Trump corroborate Pussygate, Roberts’ claims

Trump supporters have all too easily dismissed a series of child rape charges against Trump, saying it’s all political and likely orchestrated by the Democratic Party, specifically by Hillary Clinton. But that is unlikely considering Bill Clinton’s own ties to Epstein. Why would Hillary want to open that can of worms? Regardless, when one looks at the court filings, the details of the allegations line up with the claims made in Virginia Roberts’ affidavit. They also corroborate what is already admitted by Trump (his long-term friendship with Epstein) and a recently leaked audiotape[xi] of Trump boasting of his fame-procured sexual license with females and coveting another man’s wife.

“You know I moved on her actually”, Trump told Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush. “You know she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and fuck her. She was married. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

This is exactly the kind of predatory behaviour and arrogance described by a 13-year-old who alleges she was raped by Trump. Disgustingly, Trump supporters were quick to dismiss this show of arrogance as simply locker room banter. Coming from a man of power and wealth like Trump, this was no locker-room banter. This was Trump being honest. And it’s a little hypocritical of Trump supporters to downplay Trump’s disgusting behaviour when they are quick to point out Bill Clinton’s objectification of women and series of rape allegations.

On April 26, a “Katie Johnson” filed a rape complaint in a California Court against defendants Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein[xii]. The complaint was dismissed by a judge due to a lack of plaintiff address, not due to any frivolity of the complaint. Trump supporters were quick to dismiss the charge, however, the lack of address on behalf of the plaintiff could have been due to fear for her life.

“On the fourth and final sexual encounter with the Defendant, Donald J. Trump, the Plaintiff, Katie Johnson, was tied to a bed by Defendant Trump who then proceeded to forcibly rape Plaintiff Johnson. During the course of this savage sexual attack, Plaintiff Johnson loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to ‘please wear a condom’. Defendant Trump responded by violently striking Plaintiff Johnson in the face with his open hand and screaming that “he would do whatever he wanted’ as he refused to wear protection. After achieving sexual orgasm, the Defendant, Donald J. Trump put his suit back on and when the Plaintiff, Katie Johnson, in tears asked Defendant Trump what would happen if he had impregnated her, Defendant Trump grabbed his wallet and threw some money at her and screamed that she should use the money “to get a fucking abortion’.”

Incidentally, Trump has flip-flopped on his abortion stance. Of course, how could Trump ever ban abortion? What would 13-year-old rape victims do then?

New Jersey lawyer Thomas Francis Meagher revised Johnson’s case and filed it in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“Plaintiff was subject to acts of rape, sexual misconduct, criminal sexual acts, sexual abuse, forcible touching, assault, battery, intentional and reckless infliction of emotional distress, duress, false imprisonment, and threats of death and/or serious bodily injury by the Defendants that tool place at several parties during the summer months of 1994. The parties were held by Defendant Epstein at a New York City residence that was being used by Defendant Epstein at 9 E. 71st St. in Manhattan [known as the Wexler Mansion]. During this period, Plaintiff was a minor of age 13….”[xiii]

An alleged witness, Tiffany Doe, to the above rape has come forward. She claims she was paid by Epstein to lure underage girls to Epstein-and-friends parties with the bait of promised modeling opportunities.

“It was at these series of parties that I personally witnesses the Paintiff being forced to perform various sexual acts with Donald J. Trump and Mr. Epstein. Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein were advised that she was 13 years old.”[xiv]

Tiffany Doe goes on in her affidavit to identify a 12-year-old victim of Trump and Epstein as well as to witness Epstein making death threats to the girls should they reveal the abuse. A second witness to the original Jane Doe (previous pseudonym Katie Johnson) corroborates the story of both Johnson and her lurer.[xv] The case remains open.

Yet another corroborating detail of Trump’s alleged sexual history includes his own wife—at the time, Ivana—accusing him of raping her in 1989. Perhaps convenient for Trump, Ivana somewhat recanted this accusation in July, 2015, just in time for the presidential race[xvi].

Publicly, Trump has made some disturbing, incestuous comments about his own daughters, at one time discussing the potential breast size of his then infant daughter Tiffany[xvii] and also claiming that he would be dating daughter Ivanka had he not been her father[xviii]. Normally when you hear someone talking about legs and breasts, it’s not a parent talking about their infant daughter. Trump thinks this way because that is what must always be on his mind, regardless of age and regardless of kin. Almost every time he publicly talks of Ivanka he can’t help but compliment her body. One cannot rule out the possibility that Ivanka is the victim of sexual abuse and mind control, although there is nothing directly suggesting this (the CIA’s MKUltra program is alleged to have prostituted to children, sometimes with the help of the children’s own parents, to politicians and persons of power). Trump’s posed photo with then 15-year-old Ivanka where she is wearing a short skirt and slinky top without a bra whilst perched atop copulating birds doesn’t help Trump’s avoidance of incest suspicion or MKUltra abuse. Interestingly, Ivanka’s slinky top is covered with butterflies, symbolic of beta kitten programming. Ivanka’s personal contact information was found in Epstein’s black book.

A video recently surfaced showing Donald Trump telling a pre-teen girl that he would be dating her in ten years—just one more piece of evidence that Trump is a sexual predator[xix]. In 2003, Trump went on the Howard Stern show and talked about how hot then 12-year-old Paris Hilton was.

“I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12, her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’ Well, at 12, I wasn’t interested,” Trump said. “I’ve never been into that… but she was beautiful.”

Trump told Stern in that same interview that he had watched Hilton’s sex tape. Big surprise there. What we basically have here is the American version of Jimmy Savile in Donald Trump!

There are other rape and grope allegations against Trump, some by prominent people. I don’t wish to get into all of them here.

In early 2015, a photo emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton to Jewish investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.

Trump and Mossad arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi

On November 10, 1988, in the midst of the fallout from the Iran-Contra scandal, of which Adnan Khashoggi is believed to have been involved, Donald Trump appeared on the David Letterman show and revealed that he had purchased a “$200-million” yacht (the Nabila) from the Saudi billionaire and arms dealer, who was recruited by Israel’s Mossad for various arms deals and false-flag operations[xx]. Nabila is the daughter of Khashoggi and his then wife Soraya (Sandra Patricia Jarvis-Daly), whom he married when she was 17. Khashoggi is implicated in so many international conspiracies that it would be futile to begin discussing them here. Being tied to so many conspiracies, it’s not surprising to learn that he is tied to the Meyer Lanksy organized crime syndicate, which played a leading role in the murder of President John F. Kennedy. Outrageously, Khashoggi has romanced JFK’s widow Jackie and contributed to Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign (Trump hatchetman Roger Stone, about whom we shall learn more in Part II, was a Nixon ‘dirty trickster’). Khashoggi is tied to the Warren Commission, which was appointed to coverup the conspiracy to murder JFK, through Joseph A. Ball, who represented Khashoggi in his 1980 divorce from Soraya. Khashoggi’s penchant for women and high rollers is not unlike Donald Trump’s. Khashoggi went on to marry another 17-year-old, Laura Biancolini, who converted to Islam, changed her name to “Lamia” and gave birth to Kahosggi’s fifth son, Ali, in Palm Beach, Florida, home of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club. Hopsicker says he has information from a Palm Beach source that Trump gave Khashoggi shelter from INTERPOL at Mar-A-Lago when Khashoggi was under indictment for defrauding Thailand’s second largest bank. What’s more, Khashoggi attended Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 20, 1993. Maples was Trump’s second wife after the divorce with first wife Ivana in 1992. Interestingly, the Trump-Ivana wedding was ministered by 33rd degree freemason Norman Vincent Peale. The mason Peale also presided over the wedding of Trump’s sister Maryanne. There’s a strong possibility that Trump himself is a freemason. Trump considered Peale his mentor, perhaps a fraternal mentor in the masonic brotherhood?

Interestingly, Khashoggi may be in cahoots with self-appointed conspiracy king Alex Jones, who just happens to be the biggest media cheerleader for Donald Trump at the moment, despite Jones previously suggesting, through Paul Joseph Watson, that Trump was a “ringer for Hillary”. As I documented in my article exposing Jones’ deep Israeli connections, Khashoggi appears to be tied to the 9/11 truth movement through John Gray[xxi]. He is also tied to the Bin Laden family. (See more Khashoggi-9/11 connections in my article “The Growing Complexity of Alex Jones’ Israeli connections”.) As we shall see in Part II of this series, the Trump-Khashoggi-Nixon-Jones-Lansky ties will come full circle, with a couple of more characters stepping onto the stage.

The death of Princess Diana was believed by many to be an Mi6-Mossad assassination. Some theories suggest that the establishment didn’t want the Princess of Wales to be carrying the child of a Muslim, one Dodi Fayed, who became romantically involved with her in July, 1997, only a month before her death on August 31. Fayed is the nephew of Adnan Khashoggi. He died alongside the Princess that night in the Pont de A’lma underpass in Paris, a city rife with Mossad activity. It is certain that the marrying of Diana to a Muslim would not have fit the Mossad’s geo-political goals for the UK and the royal family at that time. And Mossad, without a doubt, was at least spying on the couple during their affair, if not masterminding the hit itself.

Khashoggi and “lieutenant” Ramy El-Batwari

Investigative journalist Daniel Hopsicker describes Saudi Ramy El-Batrawi as Adnan Khashoggi’s “lieutenant”[xxii]. The two were involved in, among many other schemes, a stock manipulation scandal involving their company Genesis Intermedia, which, incidentally, may be tied to Alex Jones’s Genesis Communications Network, which broadcasts his Infowars show.

“…Ramy El-Batrawi supplied one of SkyWay’s twin DC-9’s,” explains Hopsicker. “Once I’d obtained the FAA registration records for the two DC-9s…it became obvious that both planes had been sheep-dipped through a number of owners of convenience to hide the identity of their true owners, the CIA.”

Hopsicker goes on to detail the Khashoggi-El-Batrawi pyramid of CIA (and Mossad) front companies, with ties to Iran-Contra and 9/11. He also points out that Jewish American businessman, lawyer, and Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald T. Sterling set up a bogus event, supposedly through his Donald T. Sterling Homeless and Medical Center, to honour Ramy El-Batrawi as humanitarian of the year for his support of the homeless in Los Angeles.[xxiii]

“There was no “Donald T. Sterling Homeless and Medical Center”, back then, just for starters,” writes Hopsicker. “Nor is there one today. No institution. No employees. No Board of Directors to mull over who (sic) to choose for next year’s award.”

On June 19, 2014, a tweet was sent out from what is believed to be El-Batwari’s Twitter account with a photo from the bogus event. In the photograph are, among others, Batrawi, supposed 9/11 truther John Gray, and Ivanka Trump! Ivanka must have been there on her father’s behalf. Then, on February 15, 2016, El-Batrwai tweeted another photo, presumably from the same event, of he and Ivanka. Nate Rothschild, slated to become the fifth baron of the infamous Jewish dynasty, has reportedly had flings with both Ivanka Trump and Adnan Khashoggi’s step-daughter Petrina. Ivanka has since married Jewish American businessman Jared Kushner and converted to Judaism herself. In fact, almost all of Donald Trump’s children are married to Jews.

Trump controlled by the Mossad – Part II

By Timothy Fitzpatrick

November 8, 2016

Trump’s 9/11 lie about dancing Muslims helps Mossad coverup

Late last year, Donald Trump re-affirmed the official 9/11 story, carefully designed by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak[i] and Israel’s Mossad, perpetuated by the Jewish-dominated American media. He lied about a very important event in the 9/11 story, what has come to be known as the “Dancing Israelis”.

“Hey, I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down,” Trump told rally goers in Birmingham, Alabama Nov. 21, 2015. “And I watched in Jersey City, N.J., where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.”[ii]

By the context of his speech, he implied that it was thousands of Muslims cheering in the streets of Jersey. Then, a day later, Trump confirmed in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he, indeed, was talking about Muslims.

“There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down. I know it might be not politically correct for you to talk about it, but there were people cheering as that building came down — as those buildings came down. And that tells you something. It was well covered at the time, George. Now, I know they don’t like to talk about it, but it was well covered at the time. There were people over in New Jersey that were watching it, a heavy Arab population, that were cheering as the buildings came down. Not good.”[iii]

Even the Jewish-controlled New York Times couldn’t accept the preposterous claims by Trump.

“How alarmed were New Jersey officials by reports of Muslims dancing in the streets of Jersey City and Paterson on Sept. 11, 2001, to celebrate the destruction of the World Trade Center? They feared riots would break out and were ready to send in the National Guard and the State Police to preserve order. But John J. Farmer Jr., then the New Jersey attorney general and the state’s chief law enforcement officer, said on Tuesday that he ordered an investigation that very day and found the reports to be bogus, more wild stories born in the stricken hours after the attacks.”[iv]

However, the New York Times and the rest of the mainstream media joined Trump in covering up the 9/11 conspiracy overall, because they omitted the real dancing celebrants, who were actually a small group of Israelis, likely working as Mossad operatives, possibly having been involved in the conspiracy itself. This despite that the New York Times, embarrassingly, was among the first to break the true story of dancing Israelis celebrating on 9/11. Did they cite their old story from 9/11 in the midst of Trump’s controversial lie about 9/11? No. They would rather pretend that the story didn’t exist.

“The New York Times reported Thursday that a group of five men had set up video cameras aimed at the Twin Towers prior to the attack on Tuesday, and were seen congratulating one another afterwards.”[v]

On Sept. 20, 2001, nine days after the attack on the World Trade Center, it came out in the American Free Press that these celebrants were Israelis and that New York police arrested them[vi] shortly after witnesses reported their strange behaviour.[vii]

“At least three different groups of Israelis—some of whom may have ties to Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad—were taken into custody after eyewitnesses reported seeing them celebrating in several locations across the river from lower Manhattan in New Jersey. In two cases, the men were reportedly videotaping the initial kamikaze attack on the World Trade Center in New York. All of the detained Israelis are connected to Israeli-owned moving companies operating out of New York and New Jersey. One group was reported to have been in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, another was seen in Liberty Park in Union City, and a third was apprehended on the roof of an Israeli-owned moving company.”

The New York Jewish Forward newspaper corroborated the AFP story, saying at least two of the arrested celebrants were Israeli and were there to document the event. The five Israelis eventually admitted on Israeli TV that it was they who were at the centre of this controversy and discussed their arrest and interrogation by the FBI, which lasted months.[viii] The Drug Enforcement Administration called their behaviour on 9/11 as suspicious and said it “may well be an organized intelligence-gathering activity.”[ix] (See link to declassified FBI files on dancing Israelis in notes below[x])

“The van belonged to a Mossad front company called Urban Moving Systems. Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, the van was pulled over, and five Israelis: Sivan and Paul Kurzberg, Yaron Shmuel, Oded Ellner and Omer Marmari, all between 22 and 27 years old, were arrested at gunpoint. One had $4,700 in cash hidden in his sock while another carried two foreign passports. Box cutters were found in the van.”[xi]

The AFP interviewed one of the police officers involved in the arrest of the dancing Israelis.[xii]

Trump was given every opportunity by a media that was hanging on his every word to correct his lie to the public. He didn’t, and the media wasn’t buying it, except for Infofwars’ Alex Jones, who despite initially reporting on the dancing Israelis story, too, went wrong along with Trump’s lie. Jones and Infowars have consistently avoided the many Israeli connections to 9/11 since day one. He’s even gone out of his way to say “Israel could not carry out these attacks.”[xiii] And when, during a Trump rally, writer Martin Hill confronted the would-be president on his 9/11 lie, Trump remained silent.[xiv]

Trump and “Lucky” Larry Silverstein—beneficiary of 9/11 attacks

From the very beginning of Donald Trump’s campaign for U.S. president in June 2015, Jewish Zionist Michael Glassner has worked as the campaign’s national political director.[xv] Glassner formerly served on the American Israel Public Affairs Commmittee (AIPAC), one of Israel’s biggest Zionist lobbies in Washington. If that weren’t enough, Glassner was the one responsible for privatizing the World Trade Center lease[xvi], shortly before 9/11, for the benefit of Larry Silverstein’, who profited in the billions from the demolition of the towers. Trump told MSNBC what he thought of Silverstein, his fellow New York real estate tycoon.

“Larry Silverstein—he’s a great guy, he’s a good guy, he’s a friend of mine.”[xvii]

It’s no wonder Trump has been pushing the official, Israeli-created story on 9/11. Glassner is but one of dozens and dozens of Jews working for Trump’s campaign.[xviii] Trump has boasted of his support for Israel on numerous occasions and has even hinted at completing Israel’s Oded Yinon plan, which would include invading Iran as well as making Jerusalem Israel’s undivided capital…in other words, finally disposing of those pesky Palestinians.[xix] Trump crony Rudolph Giuliani, whom is believed to have contributed to the 9/11 conspiracy coverup by promptly destroying and removing the crime scene at the World Trade Centre, is a candidate for Trump’s cabinet as president.

Roy Cohn—Trump’s gay, Jewish handler, mob lawyer, and JFK conspirator?

If the close friendship of a self-purported anti-establishment Republican like Donald Trump with a gay, Jewish, AIDS-infested, mobster lawyer named Roy Marcus Cohn seems odd, it’s because it is. The late Cohn was not only part of the false-opposition McCarthyite anti-Communist movement of the 1950s, at times working both sides of the political spectrum, but also a Meyer Lansky organized crime syndicate operative who went so far as to serve on the infamous Permindex board[xx], which is believed to have been Mossad’s key operating front in the conspiracy to assassinate John F. Kennedy. Also, Cohn’s Lionel Corporation held shares in Permindex. Cohn became close friends with Trump and also his legal counsel, starting in the 1970s.[xxi] As with almost all of Trump’s suspicious associates, Cohn was sexually compromised and apparently enjoyed sexually compromising others.[xxii] Like Jeffrey Epstein and his child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, Cohn is believed to have used child prostitutes to blackmail politicians, himself not only a homosexual but also believed to have been involved in the Franklin scandal—a child-sex ring that reached the Reagan White House.[xxiii] Cohn aided Roger Stone in Ronald Reagan’s 1970-80 presidential campaign. A June 28, 1989 Washington Times exposé implicated Republican lobbyist Craig J. Spence in a call-boys and crack scandal that appears to be one small piece of the Franklin scandal.[xxiv]The inner workings of the scandal shares striking similarities with Virginia Roberts’ description of Epstein’s blackmail techniques. Cohn is mentioned in the report as an associate of Spence as well as lawyer and activist Phyllis Schlafly, who was also a regular guest on the Alex Jones show prior to her death earlier this year. Some say that Schlafly and pseudo conservatives like Jones are part of a right-wing conspiracy centered on the Council for National Policy (CNP).

Roger Stone – Trump cheerleader, Cohn associate, and Infowarrior

Lending credence to theory of Cohn as a child-sex blackmailer is self-described “libertine” Roger Stone[xxv], a Cohn associate, former advisor to Donald Trump, and regular guest on Alex Jones’ Infowars broadcast of late.

“Roy was not gay. He was a man who liked having sex with men. Gays were weak, effeminate. He always seemed to have these young blond boys around. It just wasn’t discussed. He was interested in power and access.”[xxvi]

Power and access…sounds like the life ambitions of Donald Trump, doesn’t it? Now we can see why Trump found such a mentor in Cohn.

It seems that Stone, a man who has been spotted marching in gay pride parades[xxvii], was close enough to the homosexual and possible pederast Cohn that he helped cover up Mossad’s (and possibly Cohn’s) leading role and coverup of the JFK assassination when he published a book blaming LBJ for the entire thing.[xxviii] Stone’s book also implicates Richard Nixon, a man for whom Stone has campaigned and supported for years (Stone even has a life-sized tattoo of Nixon on his backside). Why Stone would implicate one of his heroes is odd, unless he was carrying out a coverup/limited hangout operation on behalf of someone else, perhaps the Mossad. Of course, Stone waited until Nixon was dead before he would dare make such an accusation. Investigative journalist and author Michael Collins Piper, who is the world’s premier theorist that Israel and Mossad assassinated JFK with help from the Lansky crime syndicate, the CIA, the mob, and others (thoroughly documented in his book, Final Judgement[xxix]), believed that Nixon was not involved in any way in the JFK assassination. Incidentally, Stone’s partner in disinformation Alex Jones has publicly denied Israel’s involvement in the JFK assassination conspiracy.[xxx]

Trump continues the work of Mossad’s Permindex by covering up truth about JFK assassination

Trump, himself, has also aided in the coverup of the JFK assassination by ridiculously claiming that GOP nominee opponent Ted Cruz’s father was with JFK’s alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the president’s murder took place. Whether or not Rafael Cruz was with Oswald handing out pro-Fidel Castro pamphlets in New Orleans in 1963, as Trump, Stone, and a National Enquirer story claim, is irrelevant, because Oswald obviously was not the assassin but was exactly what he said he was—a patsy. Trump, whose mentor Roy Cohn sat on the board of Permindex and is tied to CIA men like the Dulles brothers, one of whom sat on the sham commission set up to pretend to investigate the JFK assassination conspiracy, is endorsing the long-debunked official story put out by that very same Warren Commission. The Warren Commission was set up by Israel’s Mossad and its allies in the CIA to hide their central role in the murder of Kennedy. Even today, Trump aids and abets the Jewish terrorist organization Mossad. He is beholden to them and must not step out of line.

The kinky Stone-Infowars-Drudge echo chamber

Roger Stone has been an almost-daily guest on the Infowars show over the last several months, always, to promote Trump. The endless echo chamber the two have created has been expanded by the likes of other Jewish-controlled alternative media operations like Breitbart and the Drudge Report, which is run by yet another gay Jew, Matt Drudge.

Alex Jones could also be sexually compromised. In the leaked divorce with his then Jewish wife Kelly (Violet)[xxxi], which I reported on last year, court documents revealed that Jones was counseled by a team of marriage counselors, with a large number of them specializing in sexual addictions. Jones’ ties to Hollywood slime like Charlie Sheen doesn’t help his public image as an innocent all-American boy. Jones is a divorcee who is known to flirt with women on air, including his own hosts and guests, and apparently hooks his trashy friends up with hookers, like in the case of Amanda Bruce.[xxxii] Again, Trump’s ring of supporters reek of sexual compromise—an apparent top-down effect. Unfortunately for Jones, he does not have the excuse of shilling for Israel due to blackmail, at least that we know of. He has been the Zionists’ biggest alternative media cheerleader since 1996, long before Jones was divorced and potentially blackmailed. There have been rumours of homosexual affairs involving Jones but nothing that can be substantiated. Trump appears to take his anti-establishment talking-point cues from Alex Jones, as Trump often will publicly say things verbatim that were stated by Alex Jones on his radio show. There is no question that Jones has acted as Trump’s unofficial public relations manager. For months, Jones has campaigned for Trump almost daily on his three-hour radio broadcasts.

The Lansky organized crime syndicate

Trump’s ties to the Lansky organized crime syndicate, run by Jewish Zionist mob boss of bosses Meyer Lansky, do not end at Roy Cohn and his membership on the board of Permindex or at Adnan Khashoggi. In 1987, Trump took over Lansky’s Mossad/CIA money-laundering front, the Mary Carter Paint Company, then renamed Resorts International, from CIA frontman James Crosby. Michael Collins Piper writes,

“In 1958-59 Dewey and a number of associates used a reported $2 million in CIA funds to buy a controlling interest in the Crosby-Miller Corporation (headed by Dewey friend James Crosby), which was then merged with Mary Carter.”[xxxiii]

Note that Dewey is tied to the coverup of the JFK assassination conspiracy through the Lansky syndicate.

Piper continues,

“In 1963, Mary Carter Paint spun off its paint division and during the next several years began developing its casino operations, particularly in the Bahamas. In 1967-68, Mary Carter Paint officially changed its name to Resorts International and began massive international expansion. The Spotlight determined that several principal investors provided the funds and assets for the venture.”

Piper lists those principal investors as:

Meyer Lansky, the acknowledged “chairman of the board” and chief financier of the underworld gambling syndicate, who maintained his own longstanding ties to not only Israel and the Mossad, but also the CIA and the American intelligence community;

David Rockefeller, head of the Rockefeller financial empire, who provided his family’s clout and CIA and global banking connections to assist in the operation;

The Investors Overseas Service (IOS), then the world’s largest flight-capital conglomerate, controlling assets worth $2.5 billion.

Tibor Rosenbaum, who was not only the Mossad’s Swiss-based chief financier behind covert arms deals but also the head of the Banque De Credit Internationale of Geneva, the Lansky syndicate’s chief European money laundry; and

Baron Edmond de Rothschild of the European banking family and a personal business partner of Rosenbaum in Rosenbaum’s Mossad-related ventures ranging far and wide; and lastly,

William Mellon Hitchcock, one of the heirs to the Mellon family fortune (one of America’s largest private family fortunes, which, for many years, has also maintained close ties with the CIA).

Trump eventually dumped his Resorts International investments during his bankruptcy, and the company ceased operations in 2014. It’s difficult to believe that the money laundering and skimming of casino profits suddenly stopped when Trump took over the intelligence front. What Lansky’s career in crime showed was that casinos were good for stealing from the poor, getting rich, and laundering money for groups interested in carrying out covert and illegal operations.

One of Lansky’s partners, the late Jewish Louis Lesser, in 1990 sold Donald Trump The Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.[xxxiv] Trump refers to the syndicate operative Lesser as a “legend”.[xxxv] After the Mahal went bankrupt, court proceedings revealed Trump’s casino was involved in money laundering.[xxxvi]

Newt Gingrich’s Trump lie

Before I go on here, I should point out that it was largely the March 2016 televised propaganda of Zionist neocon Newt Gingrich that led to the public’s false perception of Donald Trump as an anti-establishment outsider. On Fox News, Gingrich attempted to paint Trump as not belonging to the Judeo-masonic cryptocracy[xxxvii], which he undoubtedly is a member, likely as a freemason. Gingrich’s lies were televised as part of a script to set up Hillary’s strawman, false opposition, which he has now shown to be. The Gingrich lie paved the way for the conservative-thinking public to be groomed for Trump to be their hero.

Jewish casino magnate Carl Icahn

Aging casino magnate and hedge fund investor Carl Icahn is yet another apparent Lanksy organized crime syndicate operative and friend to Donald Trump. Icahn is tied to the kosher 9/11 truth movement through John Gray[xxxviii] and is connected to Trump associate and Mossad asset Adnan Khashoggi, the Saudi billionaire. Icahn extended a $100-million line of credit to Khashoggi in his failed GenesisIntermedia endeavour[xxxix], likely an intelligence front and money laundering operation like many of his others. Trump has teased a bid to make Icahn treasury secretary should he become U.S. president.[xl] Interestingly, Khashoggi and Trump associate Ramy El-Batrawi, from Part I of this series, two years ago tweeted Icahn the following message: “@Carl_C_Icahn “hi Carl how are you its been a long time.”

Shortly before its closure on Oct. 10, 2016, Icahn tried to bail out Trump’s bankrupt, money-laundering Taj Mahal (Mahal property was originally part of Lansky’s Resorts International front). Although he wasn’t able to save the resort, Icahn Enterprises gained control over Trump’s other banrkupt casino, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, run by Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. Icahn took it over this year, two years after its filing for bankruptcy.

Conclusion

What I have attempted to show here is that U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is a sexually compromised and, subsequently, blackmailed stooge for the Jewish-masonic cryptocracy, specifically controlled by Israel’s Mossad. His public image in the race for president is fake and is designed to radicalize the right while pushing the left further into the arms of awaiting candidate Hillary Clinton. A recent Wikileaks of the Podesta files reveals that the Clinton team wanted extreme Republicans as the best possible opponents leading up to her election win.[xli] Trump has certainly achieved this, by saying all the things the opposition wanted to hear. Today, Trump continues to carry out the Judeo-Masonic agenda while providing catharsis to the alternative right, who take him at face value.

Trump controlled by the Mossad – Part III

By Timothy Fitzpatrick

November 19, 2016 Anno Domini

Trump mentor Roy Cohn a pedophile protector who blackmailed his protégé at Plaza Hotel ‘blue suite’?

The bullish New York attorney Roy Cohn was the quintessential false-opposition operative working under Senator Joseph McCarthy. He prosecuted and persecuted communists, as part of the establishment-controlled red scare, as well as homosexuals, despite being a homosexual himself. But how he was so successful, achieving a huge amount of federal indictments as McCarthy’s aide and attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, was likely due to a dirty, dark secret of his: sexual blackmail, especially of the pedophile kind. Biographer Burton Hersh reveals about Cohn,

“…When New York attorney John Klotz began to investigate Roy Cohn on behalf of a client…declassified New York government files and spadework by a private detective substantiated the allegation that there was indeed a ‘blue suite’ at the Plaza, Suite 233. ‘Roy Cohn was providing protection,’ Klotz discovered. ‘There were a bunch of pedophiles involved. That’s where Cohn got his power from—blackmail.’”[i]

Not only was Cohn tied to the Nebraska GOP pederast ring (Franklin scandal), as we discovered in Part II of this series, Cohn was involved in a New York City sex ring, run out of a Manhattan hotel that eventually became owned by Cohn’s protégé Donald J. Trump in 1988. Had Trump himself been compromised by Cohn in suite 233 with some child prostitute, not unlike the way Trump’s friend Jeffrey Epstein would compromise elites at his “Lolita Island”? Katie Johnson, who was only 13 years old at the time, claims to have been lured to one of Epstein’s underage sex parties in New York, where she was violently raped by Trump?[ii]

“(Detective James) Rothstein had an opportunity to have a sit-down with infamous McCarthy committee counsel Roy Cohn. During this sit-down, Cohn admitted to Rothstein that he was part of a rather elaborate sexual blackmail operation that compromised politicians with child prostitutes (Rothstein, no pagination). Cohn told Rothstein that this operation was being carried out as part of the anticommunist crusade of the time (no pagination).[iii]

There doesn’t seem to be any proof that Cohn had compromised Trump, although we do know that Trump followed in the footsteps of Cohn, even assuming his bullish demeanor, as well as the two exchanging favors for years up until Trump abandoned his friend after it was revealed publicly that he had AIDS.

“I hear Roy in the things he says quite clearly,” said Peter Fraser, who as Mr. Cohn’s lover for the last two years of his life spent a great deal of time with Mr. Trump. “That bravado, and if you say it aggressively and loudly enough, it’s the truth — that’s the way Roy used to operate to a degree, and Donald was certainly his apprentice.”[iv]

Convict Jeffrey Epstein continued this illuministic spirit pioneered by Cohn in the New York underworld in the ring he appeared to have run, in connection with Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, which was apparently a proving ground for would-be sex slaves. And the whole notion of anti-communism as saving America was the convenient bait used in a basic Hegelian dialectical system. Cohn was vice president of rabbi George Sokolsky’s political action committee, the American Jewish League Against Communism (this league officially endorsed the Jewish-controlled John Birch Society, which has tentacles all over the alt right). Not only did Cohn’s sex ring help him advance his legal career, it helped him advance Jewish interests, specifically its capitalist dialectic in the West.

Pedophile book on Cohn’s sex ring stashed at Watergate?

Could the Watergate burglars have been after a pedophile book that contained the names of Cohn’s sexually compromised Republican Party and New York elites, which may have included Donald Trump’s name?

“[Detective] Rothstein also had an opportunity to speak to infamous Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis. During this conversation, Sturgis revealed one of the reasons for breaking into the Watergate. According to Sturgis, there was a “Pedophile Book” hidden away at the Democratic National Committee headquarters (no pagination). The book was supposed to have a list of pedophiles on the American political scene (no pagination).”[v]

This alleged book, no doubt, would have had dirt on Democrats, too.

“Fugitive ex-CIA officer Frank Terpil has claimed that sexual blackmailing operations directed by the CIA were intensive in Washington during the Watergate era (DeCamp 179). Terpil also asserts that his former partner, Ed Wilson, was coordinating one of these sexual blackmail operations (179). In a letter to author Jim Hougan, Terpil revealed Wilson’s modus operandi: ‘“Historically, one of Wilson’s Agency jobs was to subvert members of both houses [of Congress] by any means necessary…. Certain people could be easily coerced by living out their sexual fantasies in the flesh…. A remembrance of these occasions [was] permanently recorded via selected cameras…. The technicians in charge of filming… were TSD [Technical Services Division of the CIA]. The unwitting porno stars advanced in their political careers, some of [whom] may still be in office.” (Qtd. in DeCamp 179)’”

According to John DeCamp, Wilson’s ring was a continuation of Cohn’s.[vi]

Late journalist and author Michael Collins Piper makes a good case for the Watergate scandal actually being orchestrated by Israel’s Mossad to take down Nixon—in a continuation of a takedown of those in the JFK administration still working in government.[vii] Interestingly, James Jesus Angleton, Mossad’s top ally in the CIA and alleged architect of the deliberately botched Watergate burglary apparently had sexually compromising photos of Cohn associate 33rd degree freemason J. Edgar Hoover.

“Author Anthony Summers, in his recently-released biography of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, described how the alleged compromising photos of Hoover engaged in homosexual activities (described in Chapter 7) managed to surface in relation to the Garrison investigation.” According to Summers, he was told by former CIA contract operative Gordon Novel that he (Novel) was shown such photos by James J. Angleton.”[viii]

Piper illustrates how it was Jewish mob boss Meyer Lansky who spearheaded the blackmail of homosexual Hoover.

“Summers created a media sensation when he alleged in his new biography of Hoover, Official and Confidential, and on the PBS series “Frontline,” that Lansky blackmailed Hoover with supposed photos of Hoover engaged in homosexual activity.”[ix]

Could Lansky and his associates have directed Cohn’s sex ring? Hoover is alleged to have been witnessed dressed up drag with two young boys at the Plaza Hotel. Could it have been at Cohn’s Room 233 pedophile hangout?

Daily Mail lies about Trump rape accuser following convenient dropping of her lawsuit

A week before the U.S. federal election, Katie Johnson, the woman who filed a lawsuit alleging that Donald Trump raped her when she was 13 at an Epstein sex party in New York, cancelled a press conference, at which she was to reveal her identity (the conference would precede the approaching pre-trial in December of this year). On November 2, Johnson’s legal representative, Los Angeles civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, told a press scrum at her Woodland Hills, Los Angeles offices that Johnson would not be appearing due to fear of her life following threats.

“I have bad news. Jane Doe has received numerous threats today as have all the Trump accusers that I have represented.”[x]

Then, only three days before the election, Johnson withdrew her lawsuit against the would-be President of the United States and his longtime friend Jewish billionaire and convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who raped Johnson and other young girls while having them play out role-playing fantasies, exactly as the aforementioned Terpil explains about the CIA’s blackmail techniques.

That the dropping of the suit was a huge convenience for Trump and his eventual election goes without saying. Johnson’s deposition stated that Trump and Epstein threatened her life and those of the other child victims if they were to reveal the crime. It appears that, with this decades’ old threat, they finally got to Johnson and her lawyer in time for the election.

The mainstream media was mysteriously silent on the Johnson lawsuit, with the Daily Mail being the main conduit to disseminate information to the public regarding the case. The Daily Mail’s last article on the Johnson-Trump rape scandal was published on Nov. 7, 2016, the eve of the election, with the deceptive headline of “EXCLUSIVE: Troubled woman with a history of drug use who claimed that she was assaulted by Donald Trump at a Jeffrey Epstein sex party at age 13 MADE IT ALL UP”.[xi] Notice that the writer of the article headline used all upper case letters for the lie they told. This despite that the article never conclusively proves that she made up her story. No where does Johnson say she made anything up, yet the Daily Mail crafted this politically-motivated, click-baiting headline to suggest otherwise. The Mail also slanted the story to suggest that Johnson’s claims were that of a drug-riddled, troubled person. If this is true, it is not an uncommon result for rape victims. In truth, the Daily Mail was counting on people reading only the dismissive headline rather than reading the article and weighing the evidence and deciding for themselves. Reading on in that article, there is very scant evidence from a conveniently anonymous source that Johnson made up her story. Furthermore, the Daily Mail itself spoke with Epstein procurer “Tiffany” who corroborated Johnson’s entire story, which just happens to corroborate Virginia Roberts proven claims against Epstein. It seems the Daily Mail was given a last-minute directive (by Mossad?) to exonerate Trump, thus the Mail’s sudden and unsubstantiated dismissal of Johnson’s claims. Ironically, child-sex procurer Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mossad-asset father Robert Maxwell controlled much of Britain’s media at one time. It’s likely that Britain’s media, today, is still in similar hands, thus the dramatic U-turn by the Daily Mail in the Johnson case.

Adding to the disinformation surrounding this case is the double standard held by Trump supporters and the pseudo alternative media. Rape allegations—all of them—against Bill and Hillary Clinton are fair game but any against Trump are off limits.

Pizzagate: Interference play or further down the rabbit hole

Shortly before the U.S. federal election, image-board discussion group 4 Chan, Reddit, and the highly suspicious “anonymous” is alleged to have broken an elite Washington DC child-sex scandal dubbed “Pizzagate”.[xii] Of course, it only involves democrats, even though the GOP has a history with child sex rings, like the aforementioned Franklin scandal in Nebraska and Washington DC. It’s too early to determine right now the veracity of this conspiracy theory; however, those in conspiracy circles have completely bought into the theory blindly without investigating too deeply. There are inconsistencies in the story.[xiii] The fact that the story was automatically believed shows the mindset of Trump supporters and those on the alt right. They are as controlled as their opponents on the left, who also believe anything spoon-fed to them by Leftist talking heads.

The timing of the release of this scandal, thanks to Wikileaks hacked/leaked emails, is also suspect, as the rape case against Trump was gaining momentum as well as articles like mine showing Trump (and Clinton’s) connections child-sex ring of Jeffrey Epstein and his Mossad asset Ghislaine Maxwell. The right wing has had no interest in Wikileaks up until Trump announced his running for president, at which point Wikileaks seemed to suddenly shift its focus against the Democrats. Time and thorough investigation will reveal wether Pizzagate is legitimate or merely a distraction. There is also the possibility that Pizzagate is true but is limited hangout. Or, perhaps, Pizzagate is connected to Epstein and his Mossad-run child-sex ring.

ALL Notes

[i] A Brief History Of The Skull & Bones Society – http://content.time.com/time/nation/article/0,8599,1881172,00.html

[ii] Ostrovsky, Victor, By Way of Deception, St. Martin’s Press, New York, 1990, pg. 91

[iii] Ostrovsky, Victor, The Other Side of Deception, Harper Collins, New York, 1994, pg. 203-204, 209-210, 217

[iv] Maxwell’s daughter the ‘high-class madame’: Court papers say she ‘facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse’, The Daily Mail, January 3, 2015, Online Edition – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2895087/Maxwell-s-daughter-high-class-madame-Court-papers-say-facilitated-Prince-Andrew-s-acts-sexual-abuse.html

[v] Prosecutors suspected billionaire Jeffrey Epstein abused up to 40 underage girls but they failed to charge him and instead offered him a secret plea bargain, court documents reveal, The Daily Mail, July 8, 2015, Online Edition http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3153232/Prosecutors-suspected-billionaire-Jeffrey-Epstein-abused-34-underage-girls-failed-charge-instead-offered-secret-plea-bargain-court-documents-reveal.html

[vi] Affidavit of Virginia Roberts – https://www.scribd.com/document/253413783/Prince-Andrew-Affidavit

[vii] Epstein’s little black book – https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/1508273/jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book-redacted.pdf

[viii] Mark Epstein deposition – https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508967-deposition-excerpts.html#document/p73/a263754

[ix] ibid

[x] ibid

[xi] Pussygate audio –

[xii] Katie Johnson court filing, April 26, 2016 – http://radaronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/jeffrey-epstein-lawsuit-docs-signed.pdf

[xiii] Jane Doe affidavit – https://www.scribd.com/document/326057168/Jane-Doe-Declaration-as-Filed

[xiv] Tiffany doe affidavit – https://www.scribd.com/document/326057237/Tiffany-Doe-Declaration

[xv] Woman accusing Trump of rape just refiled her case with a new witness — and a Casey Anthony lawyer – http://www.revelist.com/politics/trump-rape-casey-anthony/5057/default/1

[xvi] Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Ivana Disavows Old ‘Rape’ Allegation – http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/donald-trumps-wife-ivana-disavows-rape-allegation/story?id=32732204

[xvii] Trump’s Remarks About Daughter’s Legs and Breasts in 1994 –

[xviii] Donald Trump Nearly Casually Remarks About Incest with daughter Ivanka –

[xix] Trump makes questionable comments about young girls in 1992 video –

[xx] Ostrovsky, Victor, By Way of Deception, St. Martin’s Press, New York, 1990, pg. 258

[xxi] Fitzpatrick, Timothy, The growing complexity of Alex Jones’ Israeli Connections, May 31, 2013 – https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2013/05/31/the-growing-complexity-of-alex-jones-israeli-connections/

[xxii] Hopsicker, Daniel, The CIA Double-Dip: Drugs, Fraud, & the JFK Assassination, August 19, 2014 – http://www.madcowprod.com/2014/08/19/the-cia-double-dip-drugs-financial-fraud-in-st-petersburg/

[xxiii] Hopsicker, Daniel, Donald Sterling’s Secret History, May 22, 2014 – http://www.madcowprod.com/2014/05/22/donald-stirlings-secret-history/

Notes:

[i] Bollyn, Christopher, Ehud Barak – Architect of 9-11, September 11, 2009 – http://bollyn.com/ehud-barak-architect-of-9-11/

[ii] Donald Trump Says Thousands of Muslims Cheered on 9/11 in Jersey City –

[iii] Full Donald Trump Interview With Stephanopoulos Nov.22, 2015 –

Trump’s outrageous claim that ‘thousands’ of New Jersey Muslims celebrated the 9/11 attacks – https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2015/11/22/donald-trumps-outrageous-claim-that-thousands-of-new-jersey-muslims-celebrated-the-911-attacks/

[iv] Dwyer, Jim, A Definitive Debunking of Donald Trump’s 9/11 Claims, New York Times, November 24, 2015 – http://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/25/nyregion/a-definitive-debunking-of-donald-trumps-9-11-claims.html

[v] Fox News, One Arrested, Others Detained at NY Airports – http://www.foxnews.com/story/2001/09/14/one-arrested-others-detained-at-ny-airports.html

[vi] East Rutherford Police Department report on dancing Israelis – https://www.scribd.com/document/46173840/Dancing-Israelis-Police-Report

[vii] Piper, Michael Collins, Someone Tell Trump: It was Jews, Not Arabs, Dancing on 9-11, December 24, 2015, American Free Press – http://americanfreepress.net/someone-tell-trump-jews-not-arabs-dancing-9-11/

[viii] Five Dancing Israelis Arrested On 9/11 –

[ix] Bridis, Ted, U.S. deports Israeli spy suspects, Associated Press Online, March 5, 2002 http://www.globalresearch.ca/articles/BRI203Ap.html

[x] FBI files on dancing Israelis – https://www.scribd.com/document/62394765/Related-article-at-http-tinyurl-com-FBI-Dancing-Israelis-Dancing-Israelis-FBI-document-Section-6-1138796-001-303A-NK-105536-Section-6 purpor

[xi] Bollyn, Christopher, Five Dancing Israelis – http://www.bollyn.com/middle-east-crisis#article_10558

[xii] Gahary, Dave, 9-11 Cop Breaks Silence, September 23, 2011, American Free Press – http://americanfreepress.net/9-11-cop-breaks-silence/

[xiii] Jones says Israel couldn’t do 9/11 –

[xiv] Front Row Protester Disrupts Trump’s Michigan Speech with “ISRAEL DID 9/11! FIVE JEWS ARRESTED ON 9/11 IN NEW JERSEY, NOT MUSLIMS” – http://libertyfight.com/2015/front_row_Trump_Israel_did_911_5_jews_arrested.html

[xv] Kornbluh, Jacob, From AIPAC to Trump: Michael Glassner’s journey, Feb. 19, 2016, Jewish Journal – http://www.jewishjournal.com/nation/article/from_aipac_to_trump_michael_glassners_journey

[xvi] Public documents on Larry Silverstein’s WTC lease – https://www.panynj.gov/corporate-information/foi/12244-O.pdf

[xvii] Donald Trump Is Good Friends With Larry “9/11” Silverstein –

[xviii] Who Controls Donald Trump? – https://thezog.info/who-controls-donald-trump/

[xix] Trump tells Netanyahu he’ll recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s ‘undivided’ capital – http://www.monitor.co.ug/News/World/Trump–Netanyahu–Jerusalem–Israel-s–undivided–capital/688340-3395228-format-xhtml-8dwlk3/index.html

[xx] Chaitkin, Anton, The Roy Cohn mob and ‘Dirty Dick’ Morris, July 19, 1996, Executive Intelligence Review – http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1996/eirv23n29-19960719/eirv23n29-19960719_079-the_roy_cohn_mob_and_dirty_dick.pdf

[xxi] Nuzzi, Olivia, Trump’s Mobbed Up, McCarthyite Mentor Roy Cohn, July 23, 2015, The Daily Beast online – http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2015/07/23/trump-s-mobbed-up-mccarthyite-mentor.html

[xxii] Collins, Paul David, The Ghost of Roy Cohn, August 24, 2014, Conspiracy Archive – http://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2014/08/24/the-ghost-of-roy-cohn/

[xxiii] Organized Pedophilia and the Criminal Exploitation of Children – http://www.behindthepinecurtain.com/wordpress/organized-pedophilia-and-the-criminal-exploitation-of-children/

[xxiv] Hedges, Michael, Seper, Jerry, Power broker served drugs, sex at parties bugged for blackmail, June 30, 1989, Washington Times – http://www.futile.work/uploads/1/5/0/1/15012114/power-broker-served-drugs.pdf

[xxv] Roger Stone admits he is “libertine” on Infowars broadcast July 27, 2016 –

[xxvi] Toobin, Jeffrey, The dirty trickster, June 2, 2008, The New Yorker – http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2008/06/02/the-dirty-trickster

[xxvii] NYC Pride Parade 2010 –

[xxviii] Freelander, David, Roger Stone’s New Book ‘Solves’ JFK Assassination: Johnson Did It!, May 14, 2013, The Daily Beast online – http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2013/05/14/roger-stone-s-new-book-solves-jfk-assassination-johnson-did-it.html

[xxix] Piper, Michael Collins, Final Judgment: the Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy, America First Books, Sixth Edition, American Free Press, 2005 – http://americanfreepress.net/PDF/Final_Judgment.pdf

[xxx] Alex Jones confronted on air with Michael Collins Piper’s JFK thesis –

[xxxi] Alex Jones divorce record – https://fitzinfo.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/jones-divorce-hays-county-courty-record.pdf

[xxxii] Fitzpatrick, Timothy, Sheen sex scandal ensnares Alex Jones, Nov. 28, 2015, The Fitzpatrick Informer – https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2015/11/28/sheen-sex-scandal-ensnares-alex-jones/

[xxxiii] Piper, Michael Collins, Who Towers Behind Trump?, Sept. 28, 2015, American Free Press – http://americanfreepress.net/who-towers-behind-trump/

[xxxiv] Hopsicker, Daniel, Donald Trump, Dirty Money, & the Filthy Rich in Palm Beach, March 17, 2016, MadCowNews – http://www.madcowprod.com/2016/03/17/donald-trump-dirty-money-the-filthy-rich-in-palm-beach/

[xxxv] LOUIS LESSER ENTERPRISES, INC. – http://www.gutenberg.us/articles/louis_lesser_enterprises,_inc.

[xxxvi] Hopsicker, Daniel, Donald Trump, Dirty Money, & the Filthy Rich in Palm Beach, March 17, 2016, MadCowNews – http://www.madcowprod.com/2016/03/17/donald-trump-dirty-money-the-filthy-rich-in-palm-beach/

[xxxvii] Gingrich: Establishment Scared of Trump Because He “Didn’t Belong to the Secret Society” –

[xxxviii] Fitzpatrick, Timothy, The growing complexity of Alex Jones’ Israeli Connections, May 31, 2013, The Fitzpatrick Informer – https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2013/05/31/the-growing-complexity-of-alex-jones-israeli-connections/

[xxxix] Icahn to Be Paid $275,000 by Genesis, Los Angeles Times, July 4, 2001 http://articles.latimes.com/2001/jul/04/business/fi-18508

[xl] Udland, Myles, Carl Icahn accepts Donald Trump’s offer to be Treasury secretary , Aug. 7, 2015, Business Insider – http://www.businessinsider.com/carl-icahn-accepts-donald-trumps-offer-to-be-treasury-secretary-2015-8

[xli] Moser, Richard, Elevating Trump, Oct. 11, 2016, Counter Punch – http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/10/11/elevating-trump/

Notes

[i] Hersh, Burton, Bobby and J. Edgar: The Historic Face-off Between The Kennedys and J. Edgar Hoover That Transformed America, Carroll & Graf Publishers, New York, 2007, pg. 88

[ii] Katie Johnson court filing, April 26, 2016 – http://radaronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/jeffrey-epstein-lawsuit-docs-signed.pdf

[iii] Collins, Paul David, The Ghost of Roy Cohn, August 24, 2014, Conspiracy Archive – http://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2014/08/24/the-ghost-of-roy-cohn/

[iv] Mahler, Jonathan, What Donald Trump Learned From Joseph McCarthy’s Right-Hand Man, June 20, 2016, New York Times – http://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/21/us/politics/donald-trump-roy-cohn.html?_r=0

[v] Collins, ibid

[vi] Collins, ibid

[vii] Piper, Michael Collins, Final Judgment: the Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy, America First Books, Sixth Edition, American Free Press, 2005, pg. 364-382 – http://americanfreepress.net/PDF/Final_Judgment.pdf

[viii] Piper, 313

[ix] Piper, 145-146

[x] Parry, Ryan, Woman who says Donald Trump raped her when she was 13 abruptly CANCELS press conference after ‘facing numerous threats that left her living in fear’, Daily Mail Online, Nov. 3, 2016 – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3899478/Woman-says-Donald-Trump-raped-13-cancels-press-conference-facing-threats.html

[xi] Parry, Ryan, EXCLUSIVE: Troubled woman with a history of drug use who claimed that she was assaulted by Donald Trump at a Jeffrey Epstein sex party at age 13 MADE IT ALL UP, Daily Mail Online, Nov. 7, 2016 – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3914012/Troubled-woman-history-drug-use-claimed-assaulted-Donald-Trump-Jeffrey-Epstein-sex-party-age-13-FABRICATED-story.html

[xii] The Vigilant Citizen, “Pizzagate”: How 4Chan Uncovered the Sick World of Washington’s Occult Elite, November 15, 2016 – http://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/pizzagate-4chan-uncovered-sick-world-washingtons-occult-elite/

[xiii] Reddit, Debunking the pizzagate evidence – https://www.reddit.com/r/pizzagate/comments/5dr69d/debunking_the_pizzagate_evidence_please_read/

PQC: The views expressed in this article are of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of PQC