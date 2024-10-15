Hassan Nasrallah should have done this right after 7-Oct-2023 and He, his comrades, tens of thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese would have still alive today to celebrate the FREE PALESTINE and FREE LEBANON at last!
That’s why I had a dream!
Unfortunately, Hassan Nasrallah might have listened to the Iranian Mullahs into his demise.
The Selling-out-back-stabbing betrayal goes deeper than any ordinary Palestinian /Muslim/Arab would have thought!
Well, It always better LATE than NEVER!
