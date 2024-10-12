Here is the LOGIC of all the military and political “experts”:
If Palestinian (Gaza) was attacked - a “red line”- then Lebanon (Hezbollah) would jump in to defend Palestinian (Gaza)… Passed.
If Lebanon (Hezbollah) was attacked -a “red line”-then Iran would jump in to defend Lebanon (Hezbollah)… Passed.
If Iran was attacked, - a “red line” - then Russia would jump in to defend Iran…
Russia have been being attacked by the Jews and the West but so far Russia has not even retaliated in response to a single “red line”… yet!
Folks, somehow my brain just stops working! Please help me out!
Perhaps two cowards can make one hero! Maybe…
Or there is something else we don’t know just yet!
