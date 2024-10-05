You got it, my young friend! But both Pepe and Larry -despite having access to "classified info"- missed or were purposely evasive about the rats in the room: "the appeasers"... However I don't want to use the word "appeasers"… Let’s call them for what they are: They are stupid betrayers and traitors.. these worms work for both Jews and Yanks right inside Iran and in higher position! EVERY WELL INFORMED and/or well paid attention knows this open secret! In short, there are CIA/MOSSAD inside the Iranian regime just like they ARE inside the USA and RUSSIA! ( and the whole Western World more or less)

I know you might just skim over the info I posted sometime ago. Please go back and read/listen to it carefully and between the lines::

https://thetaoofanarchy.substack.com/p/iran-1979-revolution-story-the-follow

https://thetaoofanarchy.substack.com/p/margot-lachlan-white-at-larb-waking

As I said the situation inside Arab/Muslim world in general and inside IRAN in particular or especially inside Iran are more complex and complicated even for the people of these nations themselves! Those mainstream experts with their so-called orthodox paradigm would never be able to think outside the box. One must be outside the box to see the whole theater of statist politics of power!

As I wrote to you previously that I suspected Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had known the betray shortly before his death, but it was too late. The "very crucial meeting" could not be called off or did not matter anymore!

Now we have evidence that he did:

“I may not stay among you for a long time. Procedures have been devised so that we are prepared. Even if we are all martyred, even if our homes are destroyed over our heads, we will never abandon the option of Islamic resistance.” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

As I also said some months ago that the "sell out of Palestine and Palestinians had been arranged”.. and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the only one who defiantly and firmly went against it hence he must be eliminated.

Right now the Lebanese FM went out and spread the ostensible fact/truth inside such secret meeting that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to the "ceasefire with the Jews" whose condition was "to forget about the Palestine!" Go figure my young friend!

According to my own "understanding" and many recent experts' sources- The "very important secret meeting" was "agreed and arranged" by multiple "main players" the Jewish-A, Lebanon, Iran, Arab Sau, and … the Jewish-A... and "someone convinced" Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that it was genuine, except it was not! The rest is history!

I did feel relief that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had known and had prepared for both his martyrdom and his successors. Let's wait and see if Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was right/correct.

In the mean time. Here is the website of Pahlavi remnants and Iranian Jewish puppets. Read them and you would work out what these worms have been doing inside Iran with whom you know!

