Pseudonymph

South Africa's clout is terminally hampered by their own, albeit much smaller, but equally real complicity in genocide. Personally I see their posturing at ICC as nothing but a PR campaign to help people forget they are engaged in genocide themselves and have destroyed their once great nation with Bolshevism. They are a joke and south Africans are paying the actual price and no amount of Boer pogroms will fix that, neither will exterminating the Boer. And it's a smart move given that Jewry has successfully framed whites even more than Muslims for Jewish (or predominantly Jewish) crimes (black reparations are an excellent example of this - black reparations could only be justly paid by Israel and American Jewry as they are the only group responsible in a premeditated industrial level, who also extracted almost all the benefits). This historical fiction via Hollywood has made whites informally but very tangibly the singular group all others are encouraged to show no compassion or sympathy towards and also blame for their ills if they can be somehow linked to white people or whiteness; "whitey is finally getting what was coming to "them"". There is a sliver of subjective truth to that depending on the area and context, but without jews being first on that Karma vendetta list it's obviously just another divide conquer and frame technique.

Perhaps the total lack of National Socialism (NatSoc) and it’s total eradication from the political sphere, save for pejoratives or accusations/associations with almost entirely, or entirely fictitious crime and worldviews is why there is no seeming straightforward political ideology and movement that can effectively wrestle with the abomination’s you’ve fingered?

I believe that is why the almost entirely Judeo-Bolshevised West teaches fake history to cover up their war crimes in WW2 (not that they ended there) and also to cover up the actual identity of the instigators and beneficiaries of WW2: Jews.

Because NatSoc , unlike communism or democracy , has a proven track record of unparalleled economic and social prosperity and uplifting, creation and maintenance of deep collective unity and teamwork it’s literally the antithesis of systems designed ultimately to maximize exploitation of the masses for a cabal of ruling elite.

Perhaps more than anything what sets NatSoc apart from other political movements and ideologies is that is it is not simply a political ideology it is a worldview firmly and unashamedly routed in laws of nature , and the outcome is that the volk (people) were first and foremost the primary beneficiaries of the system.

What the working class in NSDAP Germany enjoyed as the fruit of both their personal and collective labour has never been matched let alone exceeded anywhere and we are not even remotely on track to catch up on in any nation. Governments aren't even aiming in that directon.

And the thesis of your article to me seems to be the fallacy of power achieved through exploiting and fomenting lack of people, especially those who would otherwise understand they obviously have much more in common, Shia vs Sunni for example.

I agree with you and it is a terrible crime and doctrine of menticide people's of all races, creeds, etc have been subject to for this very aim.

And that was one of the main reasons National Socislm was marked for extermination : unification of peoples.

Adi terminated debt slavery and other Jewish parasitic machinations like phonography. Raised the standard of living to the highest in Europe, with the best economy and healthiest happiest population. Achieved unification of first Greater Germany, being welcomed to great fanfare into Austria. With the open mission of unification of the Aryan or European peoples and eradication of war, particularly bother wars as the Endsieg (Final Victory).

He even achieved unity if only politically and intellectually with the largest multi-ethnic military coalition the world has ever seen and the biding principal was for each race to be the best version of themselves they could be, naturally slavery or exploitation of any kind doesn't fit in this paradigm.

Hitler himself said that China's history was superior to that of Aryan people's. And that the more national and self respecting each ethnic group was the more they would ultimately get along by producing legacies that inspire both foreign respect and domestic pride.

It is unfortunate Japan issued the ultimatum that culminated in the tripartite treaty, and Germany both temperamental inclined to honouring commitments and geopolitically boxed into having to back their allies didn't manage to instead unify the Chinese and Japanese.

NatSoc is also extremely opposed to foreign investment as it does not benefit the actual people and worse it can mask inherent domestic economic shortcomings and lul people into a false sense of security and dependence on imports, especially whenever avoidable is an open lever of exploitation or weakness.

Every people should be not only free but encouraged to be the best version of themselves they can be. They should take pride in their heritage that is honourable and discard what is not, and stand unwavering and relentlessly steadfast in refusals of all offers of acquiescence, no matter how small, and no matter what is being offered in exchange.

Had Judeo-Bolshevism died instead of National Socialism (which is actually in every races best interest -racialist, not racist) we wouldn't be living in this nightmare and the multipolar unity you rightly expose as being possible would largely have been achieved.

Also, even if "Zionism" alone dies, the root of it Supremacist Judaism remains, and therefore all the evils against humanity remain intact. And because they are more often oriented in soft power and more subtle exploitation that can become much more effectively covered up with propaganda unfortunately the core issue seemingly only has much of a chance of exposure and defeat when the actual tenants of Judaism are unmasked for all to see be it the holodomor, the red terror, the rape of Germany or Palestine and it would be remiss and a spit on the tomb of millions to even pragmatically frame the issue as Zionism alone, in my opinion .

I enjoy your content sorry for the rant if ever you want to address any of this I'd be curious to know your position and rational - thank you.

TheTaoOfAnarchy (PhiQuyenChinh)'s REPLY

Thank you very much for sharing your view and your effort in presenting your political world view. Much appreciated.

Set aside your “NatSo story,” I agree with you. Since it’s all factual!

That’s said. Being mindful of what Bernard Le Bovier de Fontenelle once said “L'histoire est une suite de mensonges sur lesquels on est d'accord”- (wronghly -attributed to Napoleon)… We obviously “read” and “understand” different versions of “his-story.” I read the “Burning of Reichstag” and the “Night of the Long Knives”

which are so identical to what had happened to my father generation during the struggle against the French colonialism by Hồ Chí Minh Communist Party (later Worker Party -Đảng Lao Động)…and the similar “dirty tricks” also used in the South by the Cần Lao Party of nepotist regime Ngô Đình Diệm, Ngô Đình Nhu.

It’s worth to mention that Cần Lao Nhân Vị Party founded by brothers Ngô Đình Diệm, Ngô Đình Nhu, Ngô Đình Cẩn ..was a kind of mixture of National Socialism and Christian-Confucianism.. loosely translated “Socialist Christian Personalist Party” Quite an oxymoron isn’t it! This “Cần Lao Nhân Vị Party” was actually a “hub” of anti-communists boasting about every individual “should be not only free but encouraged to be the best version of themselves they can be” hence called “Nhân Vị”

https://archive.org/details/CIAAndTheHouseOfNgoCovertActionInSouthVietnam1954-1963

And after 1975, the Worker Party -Đảng Lao Động took power over the whole nation. This kind of ism-mixture “Asian Nationalist Socialism-communism” did the same to me and my generation! The rest is my-story in Australia!

As everyone, you, and I know that words, speeches, legal documents etc have nothing to do with reality! Just like the toilet paper “constitution” and “laws”, freedom of xxx and humanrights… All bullshit words and talks! That’s why and how we are at we are now! Government, its thugs, and violence!

And finally, here is the source that I found highly creditable with documented facts inter alia on the so-called October 17 Revolution Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Hitler, and the Vietnam War and the so-called modern communist China:

https://archive.org/details/wallstreetriseof0000sutt

https://archive.org/details/sutton-wall-street-and-hitler

https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?Article=WallStHitler&C=10.0

Anyway, most of my world view have been clearly concisely discussed and shared in this Substack. I do not wish to repeat.

By the way, essentially, I am an atheist and an anarchist.

An ex-Catholic, ex-high rank Anti-Communist Nationalist cadre!

PS:

I love playing with words. I like your username “Pseudonymph”