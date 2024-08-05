Share this postNews Headlines With No Comment! You Readers Do The Thinking & Connecting The Dotsthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNews Headlines With No Comment! You Readers Do The Thinking & Connecting The DotsTheTaoOfAnarchyAug 05, 2024Share this postNews Headlines With No Comment! You Readers Do The Thinking & Connecting The Dotsthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareRemember the last word is always yours, folks!Share this postNews Headlines With No Comment! You Readers Do The Thinking & Connecting The Dotsthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
It seems staged that a black man killed some girl’s he wasn’t even Muslim… but who’s letting in the Muslim and who destroyed lybia… you know who is doing all this bro….