Folks, I had a mixed feeling as I was watch this footage above. The footage is “unverified”. But I am very happy to see that Palestinians are fighting back and did manage to send Jewish body bags back to their Jewish home.

I was unhappy to see that the footage, if it was true, contains a very fatal mistake of showing the freedom fighter coming out of the underground.

As I have warned that the Resistance has no need to do the PR or “showing off” of any kind. Those who love you and support you always support you. Those who did not, have not still don’t! No matter what. More than a year have passed!

-The Resistance must understand that it has been fighting a whole group of cunning devils, the Jews and their western minions who have almost everything of high tech to scan, detect and pinpoint geo-location especially in the small region that they have total control from air and ground.

-In this particular time, every single life of the resistance is so important that must be well cared and preserved … only martyr in exchange for real value targets.

Therefore the freedom fighters have no need to show how the operation was done. Only successfully hit targets need to be shown clearly and that’s more than enough!

Please be alive and well my Gaza Angeles. You cannot send their body bags back to their home if they get you!

Since you have very limited resources please only attack when you are sure the success with safe exit.