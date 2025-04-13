If I were the Iranian regime’s rulers.

Yes, I would play the game of negotiation but I must be vigilant and stay firm steadfast and resolute in fighting plan. I would instruct my “negotiators” to block their ears… and keep talking on our objectives! Do not trust their even a single word! Just stick to our gun!

Building Defensive and Offensive Strength

Domestic Home Front:

1- Arming citizens as decentralized local militias with assault weaponry. Utilizing veterans in each local militia to assist and train them in fighting and coordinating /co-operating with national professional army . This is a MUST priority -WHEN the enemy invading force comes they will meet real resistance in every corner of Iran right at their first step!

Iranians won’t be slaughtered like stray dogs in vain as in Syria, Iraq, Libya!

(Don’t worry about the remnants of Pahlavi, these are Iranians who will trust and fight for their own life and family as you trust them and treat people with respect)

2- promptly correcting and scarping all unnecessary and stupid draconian and oppressive measures on citizens both politically and economically.

3-To battle and counter crippling sanction

a- Let people free to carry out business in producing and exchange of goods and services. Creating a domestic consumer market for domestic goods and services apart from China’s and Russia’s.

b-Adopting one of the Bitcoin family cryptos (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin) (Bitcoin cash preferably) as official national MOE (legal tender) together with current Iranian currency with some medium size mining facilities-this will ease the local transaction confirmation. This move will facilitate transaction to overcome financial constrains and move away from Jewish international financial system.

This will help oversea Iranians to send money home easily and freely away from Jewish controlled international financial system. Since Government accepts such crypto as payment, Government can convert such crypto to any currency they need!

This strategic policy will ease the burden on both government and citizenry on economic which would allow government to focus on cleaning up the house getting rid of all the “rats.”

-Be lenient to any Iranian traitor and especially their families. Give these Iranians a chance to redeem themselves as the regime has been redeeming itself after fatal mistake. Domestic resentment is the last thing Iran needs in any situation, not just now. Take away as much and many burdens on the people as soon as possible.

The best defensive element in the fight against foreign enemy is always the well-being of the people themselves and their confidence in their rulers. Simply because well-being people is where the regime draw its army, officers, soldiers, builders, workers… and food! The people feed the regime NOT the other way round! So respect the people and let them free to utilize their strength fully in assisting the regime!

When non-Iranian rats found, deal with them swiftly to send strong message to their home and their “negotiators” that Iran has no fear and see no need to placate any enemy. Remember the Jews and their Jewish-A minions are not normal human being!

This is the ONLY way to prepare a real force to fight the evil..

I, as Iranian regime, with such experience, I know that they are trying to play the same trick used on Qaddafi : getting closer while collecting all data on me by giving “me” all beautiful incentive promises that I could ever dream of.. and in a very second I relax they attack and finish “me” off..

Since I were Iran and Shia Muslim, I would never forget that it’s not about America per se but it’s the Jewish plan and the Jews have been behind all a long. It’s all about the Jews.

Thus, I will not be distracted from the main target: The Jews and its Demoniacal terrorist State.

Therefore, my first targets when Iran is attacked must be Tel Aviv and the seppos in the region Arab Saudi/Qatar/UAE. I will hit these targets as hard and as fast as I can per plan. Every thing is legitimate targets!

if I, as Iran and Shia Muslim, fail to understand this.. I will perish and deserve it as every stupid one before me!

Well, folks, it’s me. A “substack armchair experts” who has never been in the region but “claims” to understand the Jews and their Western minions inside out!

Hope this will entertain you folks, especially the Iranian Mullah!

The last word is always yours, of course!