The Jewish-A has been deeply divided between “the Home of boot-lickers plus Jewishass-lickers vs the Land of civilrights-constitutionalists… Well, not exactly clear cut as such.., but deeply divided with hatred and bitter resentment nonetheless.

Therefore a civil-war will definitely be a disaster as they hate each other in an irreconcilable way perhaps second only to Shia vs Sunni. Killing each other will not solve anything at all!

A peaceful secession will be better and a right solution. After all the USA is a voluntary union of colonies after a successful but brutal divorce from England. It’s time to repeat the “declaration of independence” in a new situation.

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” (Declaration of Independence)

Addendum

The Jewish ICE? That’s Why The MASK?