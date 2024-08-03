I am completely and wholeheartedly with Larry Johnson in this! And my wishful thought… No, no, no… I must say I “pray” to be proven WRONG this time by the Axis Of Resistance and Turkiye! I Beg You Iran, Hezbollah, Turkiye, Iraq, Syria please prove me wrong about you… please! please! please…
You have EVERY RIGHT to fight back and even to intervene to stop the GENOCIDE! And to destroy the genocidal Evil and its Yinon Plan once and for all!
Full Interview:
Original Sources:
https://sonar21.com/video-interview-friday/
Comments
No posts