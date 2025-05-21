If the Shia Mullahs in Iran were truly Islam Shia and sincerely care about their Shia brethren Iran must attack the Jews in the stolen land of Palestine now while the Ansar Allah Houthis are still strong and capable of inflicting real blow to Tel Aviv.

Both Iran and Yemeni Houthis when in co-ordination can take out all Jewish military strength in 24 hours while still be able to reserve their arsenal to deter the Jewish-A. The genocide will stop as Hamas and Hezbollah will move in to stop the Jewish genocide!

The Jews and their Jewish-A minions knew this very well! That’s why they keep posturing and talking as if they were about to attack Iran imminently with all the “IF and IF and IF …and IF…all ostensible nonsense and brazenness are calculated just to fool and psychologically subdue Iran into “defensive mindset and position and into inaction and procrastination while the Jews are free to finish of the genocide of Palestinians, stealing more land in Lebanon and Syria and inflicting real weakening damage on Ansar Allah Houthis civilians and civil infrastructures.

Iran clearly is not stupid but cowardly and so naive! Whatever Iran would sign with them or not is irrelevant! Once Palestine, Lebanon, Syria were under the Jewish control the Mullahs of Iran and Iranian Shia will have no place to run! Look at the Syrian Alawites and Christians now and learn! Cowardly Idiots!

The Mullahs of Iran must have known and understood that the Jewish West kicked the Pahlavi out and assisted Khomeini taking power in Iran for a reason!

Iran, whatever you think, you must bear in your mind that the Jews and the Jewish West will never want the Shia to be truly prosperous and strong! Learn from your own predecessors Mohammad Mohammad Mosaddegh and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi!

How WOULD You live in peace with the psychopathic chosen Jews who are determined to exterminate you and steal your land?

So don’t ever think that you will do it just for the Palestinians! You must do it for your own survival, future, and the dignity of your own people first and foremost! Your Shia brethren will benefit greatly from your own successful survival and rising strongly!

By the way, I am an anarchist and atheist lest people get the wrong idea about my warning to the Theocratic Iran!

