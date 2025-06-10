PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

WEST ASIAN UNITY's avatar
WEST ASIAN UNITY
3h

Very interesting 🧐. I am reminded of the writings of Richard Dawkins. I don’t know if you ever followed his work. He introduced the concept of the evolutionary relic. The idea being that as a living creature evolves, it will retain traces of its earlier forms. The wings of an ostrich come to mind. The wings are too small in proportion to the ostrich itself and therefore the ostrich in its current form cannot fly. The wings are an evolutionary relic of an earlier ancestor that could fly but became smaller over the generations as the ostrich’s legs became longer since running was becoming more important than flying.

Religion seems similar in my mind. An evolutionary relic from before we had the ability to reason and for thinking people at least serves as more of a cultural ornament than a serious doctrine.

I am reminded of the old proverb, “religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false and by the powerful as useful.”

