“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.” ― Jiddu Krishnamurti

My take on Christianity and religion as a whole

1-IMHO, the core non-theological values and principles of Christianity, not the real practice of it for two thousand years up to this date, are desirable especially for a more humane anarchy without statism.

2- That’s said. According to my “reading of history” and history of religions, Jesus Nazareth is not a historical figure… given the discrepancies in accounts of Jesus among the first apostles. Even the unaccounted/unexplained large time-gap between his first appearance at twelve years old in the temple and the first re-appearance at 32 -33 years old as Christ. Apart from his ancestral linage to King Davis, absolutely an imagined legend of Israelite, there is no other records that mentions his name than only the Christian books, most of which were written much later 4th-5th AD by different authors who were not Apostles! The story of Jesus and his Twelves Disciples is very similar (or modified copy of) to many other mythologies such as Egyptian, Greece, Indian. Persian etc. Don’t forget that even the Jewish fictitious books contain many Sumerian stories found in clay book -Cuneiform- that pre-date Judaism thousands of years!

This below segment on religion is very informative and entertaining. It’s only 25 minutes, please watch it and enjoy with smiles and laugh all the way, I hope!

3-The fact that the early Christians were mostly ex-Jews does not necessary mean these ex-Jews schemed such a great and extremely long term psy-op!

The fact that Siddhārtha Gautama joined Hinduism then left Hinduism to found Buddhism does not necessary mean Buddhism somehow still belongs to and works for Hinduism! As a matter of fact Buddhism is the negation of Hinduism and almost every other theist-religion. Buddhism, in essence, is NOT a religion at all! There is no concept of God in Buddhism!

When I think of those ex-Jews early Christian, I think of the modern ex-Jews such as Prof Shlomo Sand, Gilad Atzmon, the late professor Israel Shahak etc..who have tried their best to dismantle “Judaism” and its messianic Jewishness and its harmfulness to humanity.

4- As a matter of fact, in term of extreme religious values and principle, Islam resembles Judaism more than Christianity which IMHO has gone opposite direction against core Judaism.

5-Every good religious values has been turned weapon against humanity, against liberty by statism! There is no exception. Look at every nation-state past and present that uses religion and mixes religion with their statist power. Christian churches, Islam mosques, Buddhist temples, Hinduist temples etc all have committed heinous crimes against humanity i.e conquering, oppression, enslavery, massacred, and even genocide etc all of which would have never been possible in such scale without the state’s power!

That’s all of my understanding as an ex-Catholics and now an anarchist and atheist!

The last word is always yours, folks!

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism. Ludwig von Mises

The Tao of Anarchy:

There is no God. There is no State. They are all superstitions that are established by the power-hunger psychopaths to divide, rule, and enslave us. It's only you and me, we are all true and real existence though in one short life. That is, We all are capable to freely interact with one another without coercion from anyone. We all are capable to take self-responsibility to find ways to live with one another in liberty, equality, harmony, and happiness before leaving this world forever. We all were born free and equal among all beings on this planet. We are not imprisoned in and by a place with a political name just because we were born there by bio-accident and social-chance. We are not chained to a set of indoctrinated beliefs that have been imposed upon us by so-called traditions. This Planet is home to all of us. No one owns it. We share the benefits from and responsibility to this Earth. We pledge no oath, no allegiance to no one; submit to no authority. We are all free and equal. The only obligation we all must undertake constantly with consistency is to respect the same freedoms and rights of others.

Đạo của Phi quyền chính:

Không có Thượng Đế. Không có Nhà nước. Tất cả đều là mê tín dị đoan do những kẻ tâm thần khao khát quyền lực lập ra để chia rẽ, cai trị và nô dịch chúng ta. Chỉ có bạn và tôi, chúng ta đều là sự hiện hũu thực sự và chân chính mặc dù chỉ tồn tại trong một cuộc đời ngắn ngủi. Nghĩa là, Tất cả chúng ta đều có khả năng tự do tương tác với nhau mà không bị bất kỳ ai ép buộc. Tất cả chúng ta đều có khả năng tự chịu trách nhiệm để tìm cách sống với nhau trong tự do, bình đẳng, hòa hợp và hạnh phúc trước khi rời khỏi thế giới này mãi mãi. Tất cả chúng ta đều được sinh ra tự do và bình đẳng giữa tất cả chúng sinh trên hành tinh này. Chúng ta không bị giam cầm trong và bởi một nơi có tên chính trị chỉ vì chúng ta được sinh ra ở đó do tình cờ sinh học và cơ hội xã hội. Chúng ta không bị xiềng xích vào một tập hợp các niềm tin đã bị nhồi nhét mà cái gọi là truyền thống áp đặt lên chúng ta. Hành tinh này là nhà của tất cả chúng ta. Không ai sở hữu nó. Chúng ta chia sẻ lợi ích và trách nhiệm với Trái đất này. Chúng ta không tuyên thệ, không trung thành với bất kỳ ai; không khuất phục trước bất kỳ thẩm quyền nào. Chúng ta đều tự do và bình đẳng. Nghĩa vụ duy nhất mà tất cả chúng ta phải thực hiện liên tục và nhất quán là tôn trọng quyền tự do và quyền lợi của người khác.