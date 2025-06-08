Folks, today Sunday 8-June-2025 is a Nakba day in Melbourne. So I went down town to the State Library to join the FPP and to see if any “new” development or any “progress” from the usual thing!

Nothing new at all. But there was something that “unexpectedly” happened to me in a very amusing manner and a kind of “blessing in disguise” if you like.

I’ve often warned Muslim people that in the Jewish West:

“They don’t like blacks but hate Muslim!”

Such contentious and controversial statement is a conclusion from my first hand real-life experience of living in the West for more than forty years!

Just the day before yesterday (Friday, I had a usual silly chitchat with West Asian Unity about such fact. And right in this morning/afternoon at the Nakba day while I was standing outside the marching crowd in order to film. A man (white about 50-60) from nowhere approached me from behind (not a man and his kids in front of my camera in the clip- I wish I could have turned the camera around and film his face, lol) and said to me as he apparently assumed I was a Muslim just because I wore Palestine Keffiyeh and a red pullover for this Nakba Day! This alone tells a lot about his “intelligence.” Listen to what he said to me and the way he said to me and make your own judgement!

To me, it is a proof that vindicates what claim as fact. This particular man would not dare to say it to the crowd but chose me, an old man standing on the sidewalk filming to express his stupidity and hatred of Muslim with the reason that has nothing to do with the Free Palestine and anti-Genocide Protest!

Or perhaps he wanted to tell me that “Palestinians, women, children, babies deserve to be genocided by the Jews and the West because they are Muslim!” Such hatred with passion explains why many “Christians” support the Jewish genocide of Palestinians just because they hate Muslim!

While I am writing this report I am not sure whether that man is Jewish or Christian. I know it for a fact that they don’t like blacks, but hate Muslim. But I still don’t know why?

Because if it is because the Qur'an says certain thing that is unacceptable to the modern values and norm, then with such “righteous passion” these people should and must have hated the Jews the most, since the Jewish fictitious holy books are full of teaching and commands, Yahweh’s edits that are utterly filthily perverted, demonic, and genocidal. It’s fundamentally anti-humanity. Period!

That’s me and my Sunday folks.

The last word is always yours!