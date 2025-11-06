As I said I am not a military strategist or expert. But I do know one or two things about war and the “politics of war” so to speak . I do have quite a few first hand experiences with war, the Vietnam War of course.

The most valuable lesson of all I learnt is the main cause of the South’s defeat despite being much “richer” and “healthier” than the North in almost every aspect.

Many post-war “experts” blame the collapse of Saigon on corruption and its total dependency on the USA. Blah blah blah ...True, but not the main causes!

By the way, which nation-state is free from corruption?

The Communist North was dependent on China and the Soviet for everything as well.

In a nutshell, the Vietnam War was a mix of civil war and superpowers’ proxy war.

To make a long argument short, the South lost mainly because of its naivety and stupidity: The South played “loving peace victim of Communist aggression” to please and placate the “West’s sympathy” (Ironically the “West” did not give a shit) with defensive strategy rather than fighting in an offensive strategy with clear ultimate goal.

Whereas the North planned well with determination to take over the South (reunifying the country) hence always initiated and decided new battles and carried out repeat attacks right inside the heart and belly of the South! Hence the HochiMinh trail was built! Thus for 20 years ALL the battles took place entirely inside the South and right at its capital Saigon!

The South never had a plan with decisive strategy to take over the North to unify the country. They believed the Yanks and the so-called “free world” would defend them for ever, just like the case of South Korea!

Well, the Yanks did bomb the hell out of the North (Hanoi)… not to defeat it… but just to force the North sit down and sign the “pissdeal” so the Yanks could go home in “honor” and do a new big business with China! Well, the Yanks did just that! Good on them btw!

Anyway, after all it was a civil war! The war ended. At least there was no genocide of Vietnamese!

I have seen the whole Arab/Muslim world has been being in defensive, infiltrated ...and just waiting to be attacked again and again and again… until perish!

The so-called “civilised world” just don’t give a shit!

The rest is “His-Story,” Folks!