Ever since I began my studies on Middle East now re-labeled West Asia I noticed that Muslim/Arab somehow failed to communicate and utilize their natural strength almost to a degree/level of “deliberateness and willingness”

Even the most ardent Western Palestine supporter, the late John Pilger would often complain that there was no Muslim/Arab Palestinian equivalents to the Jews and their minions in communication.

Failure after failure. Defeat after defeat. Humiliation after humiliation... in almost every aspect since the 1913… but nothing has ever been learned. Still no strategy, no unity even at the least level! Only defensive pull-punch retaliations only after having been beaten up badly!

Since 7 Oct 2023 the big historical event, IMHO, regardless of “false flag” and “double, triple crossings” one fact remains true this is the first time ever the Palestinian “slaves” stood up, revolted, and fought as I called it “a declaration of independence” and are fighting their existential enemy directly and actually killing Jews with their own hands… til this very moment as we speak! I have called them admiringly the “Angeles of Gaza”

Unfortunately still, there is no real Palestinian communicator and strategist both in and outside Palestine to communicate and utilize their righteousness, their very advantages and strength effectively!

PressTV is the worst, the most stupid counter-productive one. I have always wished Kevin Barrett were invited to be their chief of “information ministry!”

I have followed and watched many pro-Palestinian group and channels, not a single one has reached a required standard to counter the Jews and their West minions, except, ironically those are run by ex-Jews such as Grayzone with Max Blumenthal, Jeffrey Sachs, or independent supporter such as Scott Ritter, Larry Johnson, Philip Giraldi Larry Wilkerson who have virtually acted as their effective “spoke persons.” And the Muslim/Arab Palestinians have not even tried to utilize these “volunteers” for their advantage at their rallies and protests!

I attended many free Palestine protests, NOT a single one ever dares to highlight the real evilness of the Jews despite ample of evidences – self-confessed evidences!

Even the historic epic scale of protest with three hundred thousands people crossing the Australian Icon Sydney Barbour Bridge, the images of Palestinian children suffering at the hand of the Jews, the images of the Jewish terrorism, barbarism were no where to be seen, except the most retarded with utter stupidity one:

Why is that?

Have Arab/Muslim especially the Palestinians realized that only the Jews can play victims with their fake victim-hood in the West!

Except a minority of true human being, the West never give a shit about the Rest! The Rest must fight them, fight the Jews and their minions the way they have been fighting you! Treat them the way they have been treating you! Or perish!

Has the current Jewish extermination Genocide of Palestinians told you enough about the Jews, the West, the Muslim/Arab, China, Russia etc and the so-called collective global South?

As always, the last word is yours folks.