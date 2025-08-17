Muslim always pull their punches at the Jews out of respect for “the chosen people of the book.” (But it’s completely different when Muslim fight each other! Just look at the Eight Year War between Iran and Iraq and even after the War ended)

The Jews slaughter every one especially Muslim without a blink whom Jews consider as their eternal Amalek and Edom according to their fictitious Abrahamic stories!

It’s not too late to learn your existential lesson! Learn and act upon it or perish!