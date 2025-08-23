The Jews and their Western minions often boast and proud themselves as Lions, an exaggerated powerful figure of big cats in wild life. This reminds me of the article and a documentary clip I posted in 2020 at my old Wordpress:

“An existential Lesson That Mankind Must Learn From The Buffalos of Kruger”

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/11/29/an-existential-lesson-that-mankind-must-learn-from-the-buffalo-of-kruger/

Since 7 October 2023 I have observed that Muslim as a whole, have behaved with the same mindset of the buffaloes. And just like the buffaloes compare with lions, Muslim as a whole are apparently more powerful in size, number, and physical strength than the Jews and their minions.

Unfortunately, also like the buffaloes, Muslim have a perceived fear of and respect for the Jews per indoctrinated fictitious Abrahamic bullshit stories- just like the buffaloes’ perceived fear and “respect” the lions per their learned trait/habit.

However, in reality, when buffaloes are forced to fight back - they often hesitate and procrastinate and run away.. but once they decide to fight a real fight as individual or as a group, the Buffaloes ALWAYS win decisively and victoriously as a matter of course! Buffaloes are superior to lions in every aspect … except the “mindset!”

And the lions, just like the Jews and their Western minions ONLY win by attacking as a group/team on individual isolated buffalo and by dividing and scaring the buffaloes into procrastination and attacking the weakest first!

Anyway, this Video clip needs no word at all. It speaks loud and clear by itself!

Folks, please watch this short clip carefully and please take note at every single buffalo’s act and react to the threatening lions from the beginning until the end!

DO NOT FAST FORWARD, otherwise you would miss the true valuable existential lesson!