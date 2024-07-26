mothman777

You are absolutely right on that. While this is a very interesting video, very insightful on some issues, both of them never got it that Dr Zelenko made a video saying all Gentiles following any Gentile religion are idolaters and demons who must be subjected to the death penalty, she merely mentions that Dr Zelenko, who she apparently regards as being a genuine good guy, took only a few hundred dollars from big pharma companies over several years in comparison to other people who took vastly more, inferring that he had never been bought by big pharma, but big pharma is really a Jewish NWO military division at this point, and the Chabad Lubavitchers, being front man in fancy dress posing as NGO are effectively actually Israeli NWO government representatives.

Dr Zelenko was of course a Chabad Lubavitcher, the very same people who are behind the mass-murderous Noahide Laws that are really disguised as the WEF program to 'reduce' the population by 7.5 billion. And Zelenko was a friend of the Jew Trump of course, who officially signed written approval for the Chabad Lubavitcher Noahide Laws every year in the White House while in office as POTUS in the association of Chabad Lubavitcher rabbis present with him affirming then that he was ready to implement the genocidally mass-murderous Jewish Noahide Laws throughout the US at any time. But as you say, this kind of issue is never recognized or dared to be spoken of, even though both speakers in the video genuinely expose the falseness and unsuitability of Trump in several other, but actually very superficial ways.

On the medical issues her speech was very insightful, and she was right about Trump when she mentioned how he bragged he could literally shoot a few people on the street and how he would undoubtedly get away with it (as a Jew, he is likely bragging he has literally already murdered people and gotten away with it, as casual murder of Gentiles is quite literally a pastime for some Jews) and that people would still love him, the Jews really seem to have some power of sheer hypnosis over those with weak minds that makes those susceptible able to cheer Trump even after he has just stated that he intends to make it law that anyone in the US who is (viewed as) antisemitic must pay the ultimate price, the death penalty, exactly the same law that the Bukharian Jew Stalin imposed throughout the Soviet Union. Stalin carried on executing Christians there right though WWII right up till 1953 when he died. Or maybe Trump's audience were mainly clinically deaf, or suicidally insane, or mainly Jewish, or paid actors.

I always find it strange how many Americans in the media seem to pass right over this really big issue of the Noahide Laws and even Trump's stated intention to impose a death penalty law for antisemitism throughout the US, and focus on anything but that.

If the American people could snap out of the Jewish spell that is holding most of them under deep hypnosis they would surely ban any candidate or elected official from ever being a supporter of the Noahide Laws or of Israel, but we have a similar problem in the UK, as we have King Charles and Keir Starmer the new PM both being huge supporters of the Jewish-run WEF that wants to kill 7.5 billion just as fake Hindu former PM Rishi Sunak was a big WEF supporter as well.

Christians Pray For Armageddon & Want Death Penalty For Antisemitism https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/evangelical-christians-praying-for-armageddon-and-supporting-the-death-penalty-for-antisemitism/

Trump is insane, he says there must be a death penalty for antisemitism (but he makes no demand for a death penalty for Jews wanting billions of Gentiles dead under the Noahide Laws he supports).

PhiQuyenChinhTheTaoOfAnarchy

It would be great help if you can post a video of Dr Zelenko making a Talmudic comment such as “Dr Zelenko made a video saying all Gentiles following any Gentile religion are idolaters and demons who must be subjected to the death penalty.”

I have no doubt he was “Jewish”. But I need evidence that he said such “normal statement” other Rabbis did. I’ve tried to find that video but nothing comes up so far.

One of the main problems, IMHO, is Christianity and Islam have been trapped with the filthy perverted fiction called Torah which not only has nothing to do with Christianity but is opposite to Christ’s teaching. It was a Christian theologian Marcion of Sinope who detected this dangerous absurdity right at the first century AD!

As a matter of fact, one does not need to read the “Zion Protocol” or listen to the modern Rabbis to understand the dark reality humankind has been facing. The Torah alone (without the Talmud) tells people that these “chosen rats” and their Yahweh would never tolerate any other being and will kill everything even suckling babies!

As Binky LaRue correctly observes “Yes, I think that what we are experiencing is a war between Jews and Gentiles” except this is NOT a WAR where two sides fighting each other, but the Gentiles have put up with everything without a real fight back …apart from some endless whining!

Since the USled-West helped to create the Jewish terrorist state, the chosen rats have no longer hidden their intention. They’ve proclaimed their intention loudly and they’ve actually carried their plan out “dutifully” in front of everyone eyes!