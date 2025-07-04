mothman777

Thank you my friend for your insight. But I must disagree on the “every Jewish home has a bomb shelter.”

-The main reason “only a tiny handful of Jews were killed” is because the incompetent stupid cowards in Tehran did not dare to destroy the Yahweh chosen terrorist genocidal state per stupid religious belief!

I have seen the hate between Shia and Sunni and the way they cut each other’s throat without a blink while always having fought the Jews, their existential threat and enemy in just a defensive mode with hesitation and procrastination.

Iran, ever since the stolen revolution 1979 has been putting up with the Jews in a unique Iranian style, so to speak, that cannot be explained in a normal term! Just like the Putin-Russia’s toward the Jewish Ukraine Zelensky!

I’ve had quite a few conversations with Muslim friends (Lebanese, Palestinians, Turks, Albanese etc) and many online, all even suggested that some a half of the Iranian so-called leadership are crypto Jews. I have no doubt that crypto Jews are living in West Asia region now as they have lived there for thousand years ever since. Just remember the fictitious story of Esther and their “matrilineality!”

But even such internal infiltration cannot explain away the fact that the Jews just keep blatantly murdering Iranians regardless, while even ordinary Iranians of both sides (Shia and Pahlavists) have been putting up with such evilness and their loss!

Worst, not a single Muslim nation has a strategy to exterminate the Jewish terrorist genocidal state, while the Jews openly declare their plan to exterminate the Muslim and purify their land … and the Jews have been actually doing just that!

And the Christians too! Christians have been spat on and brutally massacred by the Jews! But Christians either keep putting up with and/or supporting the Jews against Muslim! Why is such stupidity and absurdity?

The only plausible explanation I have is all because the filthy perverted fictitious book they all believe! And the Jewish books that all Muslim and Christians read by heart, say it all in black and white! One does not need to read the Talmud at all!

What more evidences and proofs do they need? What more can I say? I have said more than enough and being hated by both sides!

They are not deceived, they deceive themselves! Sorry Johann Wolfgang von Goethe!

Updated Fri 4-July 2025 14.25 Melbourne Aust Time:

Have you noticed that not only IRAN but the whole Muslim/Arab world have never fought the Jews the way the Jews have fought them: zero sum war in which every one including suckling babies, dogs, cat, children toys are legitimate targets! Exactly per their Yahweh’s orders:

Samuel 15:3

“Now go and smite Amalek and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.’”