Mao Tse has been asserted to be a Chinese representation of the Jewish name Moshe.

China is riddled with Chinese-looking Jews. What genuine ethnic Chinese man would be so filled with pathologically insane hatred such that they would wipe out 80 million or even 100 million as others have asserted the real figure to be, of their own people?

Several openly-stated Jews were actually operating at senior levels within Mao Tse Tung's government just like Stalin was actually a crypto Asian Bukharian Jew.

This type of false flag treachery from within a Gentile nation by a usurping crypto-Jew is just the same as UK PM Starmer being a crypto-Jew today while he practically calls in a nuclear strike on British soil from the crypto-Jewish-run Russia while needlessly sending military aid and even troops to Ukraine surely in the deliberate attempt to directly initiate the nuclear WWIII that Putin has stated will definitely occur if Starmer sends British troops to Ukraine.

'The Times' newspaper in London has recently admitted Starmer has already secretly been sending British troops to operate in Ukraine behind all our backs for years already, surely in the deliberate attempt to suicide all of Britain for his clearly selfish demonic Jewish ambitions.

Starmer is refusing even to initiate a nuclear bomb shelter program in Britain for the actual British people themselves or even reinstate the audible 4 minute siren air raid warning system in case of any incoming nuclear missile attack, as the dementedly insane warmongering criminal terrorist Starmer feels that it will suffice merely to put out a warning to the people who own mobile phones in the event, who might just have them switched on at the time.

Starmer obviously feels that he has better things to spend what he feels is rightfully Jewish money on in any case, like coordinating with the JewSA in supplying Israel with military help to to burn Muslim and Christian Palestinian women and children to death in their refugee tents in supposedly safe refugee zones, the latest incendiary compound being used by Israel on civilians being vastly more devastating even than the US-supplied white phosphorus in it's action.

The lady author of this article unfortunately tries to weave in some typical hasbara nonsense about Hitler having killed 30 million people with his military policies, when the real truth is that he did everything he possibly could to avoid war and to stop war after it had started, but was consistently ignored and countered in his sincere attempts for peace by the Jewish leaders of the main three Allied nations involved against Germany.

Hitler offered to melt down every single machine gun in all of Germany if all surrounding nations would guarantee not to attack Germany, but not a single one of those nations ever acepted this offer or even replied to Germany.

How Britain Initiated Both World Wars by Nick Kollerstrom

Please refer to the above excellent short book by Nick Kollerstrom which is a written version of a public lecture he gave to prove that certain people in Britain (funded by Natty Rothschild) were entirely responsible not only for starting WWI and WWII, but also for keeping both wars going as long as possible.

This was surely done to ensure that as many Gentiles on both sides would die.

After all, the Jews running these 'Allied' nations did not really want even any British or American or French or Russian whites to survive, but only to kill as many as possible by keeping them engaged in killing Axis nation forces and civilians like robots. This is just the case in Ukraine today, with both Russia and Ukriane entirely controlled by Chabad Lubavitchers by the admission of these rabbis, exactly the same as in the USA.

The intention was especially to see Germany destroyed as that was the only nation capable of preventing the Rothschild-intended future Bolshevik Jewish Russian invasion of all of Europe to enslave it even further than Jewish capitalism already had done.

PQC:

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2017/02/22/never-forget-antony-sutton-communist-china-just-part-of-the-cabal/

“ William F Buckley was not the only Yale figure connected with the presidential trip to China” (of course referring to the then recent trip to China of President Nixon) “without Yale support. Mao Tse Tung may have never risen from obscurity to command China. Jonathan Spence, professor of Chinese history, was the first to discover Mao Tse Tung’s connection with Yale. The Professor noted “In 1919 Mao, aged 26, was in Changsha, having finished his middle school education, he visited Peking and while there received a serious introduction to communist theory in Leeteuk Charles’ Marxist study group”.

Now, if he was to develop a reputation in socialist circles, he had to find a form to propagate his views. At this crucial point The Student Union of Yale and China invited Mao to take over the editorship of their journal. Mao accepted the position and changed the format of the student magazine. It would now deal with social criticism and current problems and focus on ‘Thought Reorientation’.

(Source: Yale Daily News no. 96 February 29 1972 | Time Reference: 18:59)”