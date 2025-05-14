mothman777

Al Qaeda is officially fighting alongside US troops (and obviously alongside British Special Forces troops) in Yemen as well, and have been for years actually. The British RAF has in past years of the continuing conflict said that it is very proud of helping Saudi Arabia to attack Yemen and say that Saudi Arabia would not be able to do this without the RAF. This is obviously for Israel to instal yet another crypto-Jewish 'Al-Qaeda' Israeli terrorist agent in Yemen too, after the actually Jewish 'Al Qaeda Jolani was installed as the new leader in Syria recently.

These space-based platforms in the video below ringing the entire world are how they projected the holograms of jets flying into the Twin Towers on 9/11 in broad daylight. These platforms are in place for Operation Bluebeam and can also be used to project mind and weather control signals, and surely even signals as in the film They Live. I have literally hundreds of photos of shape-changing multidimensional people on TV from when the technology has obviously gone on the blink.

In one film clip, a jet wing briefly totally vanished and then reappeared on approach to the Twin Towers on 9/11, and another clip shows the fuselage of one of the jets apparently passing right through one of the towers totally intact and clearly coming right out of the other side, obviously really advanced technology holographic projections.

I personally think the Jews are lower dimensional origin multidimensionally conscious intruders who seem just too well rehearsed in everything to be total newbies to this dimension, I think they probably come hunting here every Kali Yuga when barriers between dimensions are less well maintained in these less spiritual times, and have the same psychological tricks and other technologies and political strategies and overall agendas already fully well developed ready to trot out each time to take advantage of those they wish to enslave.

PQC-TheTaoOfAnarchy:

I concur! That make sense!

There was no crater of any “plane crashes” and there was no even debris of any of these air-planes or of any luggage or human remains! I remember years ago there was a “news” reporting that “finally one of the airplane turbine was found under some New York City tunnels far away from the twin towers!!!

Even at the lowest level as I reported months ago, NOT ONLY on the “lonely thug star” and “thug drones” in this “arse end of the world” but the Jewish minion system had changed their “law” and brought a bunch of thugs from Hindustan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam… etc to carry out low level dirty works.

The problem is 99.99% of the people still don’t have a clue. Their heads and minds have been buried deeply in TV/cellphone/Left-Right Freak show and circus! Everything we know, to these 99.99% is beyond their wildest imagination!