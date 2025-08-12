mothman777

Jul 27

DMSO is great stuff, I use it occasionally to good effect. I always make sure to only buy it in glass bottles.

Red light mentioned in this video is undoubtedly of very great benefit in some ways, one of which is by increasing the production of ATP in the body (adenosine triphosphate).

But while red light can increase ATP production by 15% to 20% according to some studies, another method also exists to rapidly boost ATP by 800% by using electrical currents administered through adhesive pads attached to the skin.

ATP is very effective at speeding up healing and regeneration and greatly reducing pain and inflammation in jolints for example to improve mobility, and some people with ME have also found it helps them a lot.

https://www.apstherapy.com/about-aps-therapy/

I bought an APS unit around 20 years ago to help mend a broken leg, and I still sometimes use the unit today for various purposes, and it really does have a remarkable effect.