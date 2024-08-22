mothman777

Sadly, right at the end of the video, the Big Brother-style speaker says about the 'evil of Nazism' under Zelensky, when Zelensky's system is a Jewish system and nothing at all to do with genuine German National Socialism.

It is indeed of course an entirely Jewish system that is so horrific that they are merely using provenly Jewish senior officers in Ukraine larping in fake National Socialist insignia (and Putin knows this of course and keeps his mouth shut, as both Putin and Zelensky are arranging this together in accordance with Chabad Lubavitcher directives), so that all the evil being done in Ukraine will not be said to be being committed by Jews, but by 'Nazis'.

That Zelensky expects this facade to be taken seriously is an extreme insult to the intelligence, and that Putin also goes along with exactly the same deception is also an extreme insult to the intelligence.

The last Ukraine PM leader Poroshenko was a Jew who misleadingly wore a uniform with fake German National Socialist insignia, several commanders of Zelensky's forces are Jewish and they also wear fake National Socialist insignia (instead of wearing 'Bigger Israel' badges).

Genuine National Socialist fighters most definitely do not fight to create a 'Bigger Israel' which is exactly what Zelensky openly says he wants to create.

There are large numbers of Jews living in Ukraine, and I seriously consider that a great many at least of those serving in the so-called 'Nazi' units are actually Jewish, somewhat like those who served to implement Stalin's totally evil Torch Men program in which almost entire Russian villages were exterminated by special 'Russian' units (almost certainly totally Jewish units) dressed in captured German uniforms, especially in captured SS uniforms, leaving one last witness from each village alive to tell the other Russians what the 'evil Nazis' had been seen doing to the rest of the villagers, in order to prevent Russians going over to the German side, which many Russians had actually been doing.

Even young Ukrainian men today who are not Jewish themselves would surely not really actually be daft enough to fight to the death to create a Bigger Israel while wearing fake NS insignia, fighting for what Zelensky has openly stated is intended to be a Bigger Israel that will be for Jews, in which the Jews will follow their religion (which self-statedly is intent on the total enslavement and ultimate total physical extermination of every last Gentile on this entire planet).

In WWII, Hitler would have nothing to do with Stepan Bandera, and actually had him arrested and imprisoned to prevent him from continuing his actvities, yet still today establishment fake historians and their dupes desperately cling to the entirely false and dishonest narrative that Bandera was the so-called 'Nazi' ally of Hitler.

Straightaway there, the entire narrative that there is some kind of genuine 'Nazi' regime operating in Ukraine is plainly to be understood as literally mentally subnormal and actually quite insane as well as being very very obviously deceptive and dishonest in every way.

I fully concur with your conclusion that the whole thing in Ukraine is a Jewish thing, and your picture of Putin and Zelensky wearing yarmulkes is the real truth, both are entirely sinister and criminally insane Chabad Lubavitcher agents, both being WEF alumni, both saying that the 'other side' are Nazis, and both saying they are trying to eradicate 'Nazism', instead of calling each other WEF Chabad Lubavitcher devotees and enemy agents of the Ukrainian and Russian Gentile Slavic peoples even in the nations they control, who they play like meat puppets as they cast them all into the meat-grinder, in reality creating the emptied lands upon which it is really intended for millions of Jews from Israel to swarm into to then create their intended Bigger Israel there, after many millions of Gentile Ukrainians have already fled Ukraine for their lives, some estimates being around 17 million refugees or so up to a few months ago on top of the many hundreds of thousands of troops said to have been killed on both sides.

The whole thing was ordered by the late Chief Chabad Lubavitcher Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, who stated that a war must be organized between Russia and Ukraine on false pretenses to get the Slavs on both sides to kill each other off in sufficient numbers (Schneerson actually stated that the Slavs in Russia and Ukraine are an obstinate people whose line must be ended by means of an arranged war that is made to seem like it is actually necessary to preserve the national interests of each nation) to empty the land there so that a Jewish-led Jewish-occupied Bigger Israel can be created there to which millions of Jews from Israel can relocate, and hey presto, a simultaneous conflict in Gaza with controlled Hamas agents is arranged to complete the necessary picture.

Stalin stated at Yalta to Churchill and Roosevelt that he had liquidated 10 million Ukrainians (this is the real figure that Stalin himself is actually recorded as having given), and large numbers of Jews eagerly swarmed into Ukraine back then too to occupy the lands that had purposely been made empty by this first Communist Jewish perpetrated genocide, no doubt claiming insanely at the time that god had given this land to them (by means of mass murder back then also), and it figures that the descendants of these same human skin suit-wearing demon souls are now seeking to finish what the Bukharian Jew Stalin and fellow perps Trotsky and Lenin et al started under direction of the Rothschilds, with US Jew Victoria Nuland having ordered Zelensky to start shelling to death thousands of the Russian-speaking Ukrainian civilians in the Donbass region to provide fellow Chabad Lubavitcher perp Putin with the opportunity to pretend a sense of moral outrage and then have the excuse to order his Gentile meat puppets to invade Ukraine to rescue the said Russian-speaking Ukrianians, while getting hundreds of thousands of themselves slaughtered in the process (all according to plan of course a la Rabbi Menachem Schneerson), with this also building up to a planned nuclear WWIII in which most of the hundreds of millions of Causasians now living can then be conveniently incinerated to dust at the Jewish press of a button to more or less complete their intended annihilation of the Second Rome Amalek long planned by the Jewish rabbis, who really just want to kill all humans and take the entire planet fior themselves, the political and 'religious' excuses merely being a bit of fancy dressing on top just to confuse people while this military attack against the entire planet is all being implemented in stages.

===

*PhiQuyenChinh

The chosen rats and the seppos created ISIS (the Daesh). Neo Nazism in Ukraine and around the Western world and in Russia are also their creation! In Australia, at this moment, they (govt and thugs) have been fermenting “clashes” between “neo-nazis” group and others.. In Victoria where I live, they already passed “law” banning “Nazi salute” (It was salute that the Roman and many peoples express saluting) with jail time and monetary fine!

Australia has become a thug state just like the rest!

The crux of the Power game is dividing, spreading chaos, destruction, destroying any potential of anyone.