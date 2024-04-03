Money has no secret. Only Crooks and Criminal Gangs a.k.a Government Has Secrets

I want to cut right to the chase to say that “money” has no secret. Money is so simple and straightforward. Money is the medium of exchange no more or less. So from now on for the sake of clarity and emphatic purpose I will use the true name Medium of Exchange (MOE) instead of “money.”

(I let you find out about its etymological root https://www.etymonline.com/word/money)

Only those who manipulate MOE for evil purposes have secrets. MOE (Money) is no evil. MOE is NOT the “root of all evil”. Power is the root of all evil! Hence government and its banksters, who manipulate the MOE and create deception on MOE to deceive and harm people are the root of all evil.

Thousands of years ago as human began to form society they need to exchange goods and services not only to next door (hut) neighbors, but to larger community and even further away for what they need, want, or fancy. People just cannot barter and did not barter as our “economists” and their textbook have been bullshitting and gaslighting generations . Just like the “viruses” in their Biology and Virology, the so-called “Barter system” is just a made-up full of bullshit. Thanks to the late David Rolfe Graeber (February 12, 1961 – September 2, 2020), an anthropologist and anarchist, who exposed this bullshit in his anthropological research “Debt: The First 5,000 Years” (2011). (https://davidgraeber.org/books/debt-the-first-5000-years/)

The MOE is so important and so crucial to human societal interaction that without MOE, there would be no economy, no civilization. MOE used to be free, as in free speech…and for quite a long period of time, gold and silver were chosen and agreed upon by almost everyone on this planet as universal medium of exchange...Until the criminal gangs power hungers a.k.a government discover and realize that to control people, their activities and inter-activities and the whole society, MOE mus be centralized and controlled NOT ONLY by monopolizing the supply of MOE but exclusively and forcefully dictating the shape, form, and the usage (mode of circulation and transaction) of MOE with violent coercive force, and call it “legal tender.”

Ever since the free MOE was forced to become “legal tender” that is exclusively issued and dictated by the criminal gangs, the manipulation and deception of such simple but vital MOE just getting worse and more sophisticated and more effective that their victims, the people, from the common folks to well educated class become NOT ONLY completely enslaved by it but so addicted to it and just cannot let go off it!

The reason I felt being compelled to give my two cents on this “boring” but vital subject is because not only the majority of common people, but also the so-called “intellectuals” still have not had a clue what will happen to them and their society once the criminal gangs, and their banksters fully implement their CBDCs, let alone what to do in such a complete permanent shackles on their total life!

Worst of all, right now their is a bunch of so-called dissidents and experts instead of working to find a solution or at least an alternative measure for people to protect their liberty and privacy against the criminal gangs CBDC plan, these dissidents and experts have been calling for… keeping and protecting the current fiat paper (cash) system!

Didn’t they forget that it is the current fiats MOE that has been an effective tool and instrument for the criminal gangs to enslave people and to wage endless war for centuries ever since it was “legislated?”

Don’t these so-called dissident experts understand that the CBDC is just a better form of fiats for the criminal gangs to perfect the “job” of the current fiat papers?

Obviously, It is not a new bad thing (CBDC) is going to replace the good old thing (fiat paper) at all!

How can these “experts” do not know such basic?

The reason the overwhelming people and even the so-called “experts” and some anarchists, all of the sudden fall in love with the fiats papers a.k.a cash in facing the coming CBDCs is because they don’t know and understand what “money” truly is! I did not say they don’t know how “money” has been manipulated by banksters and money changers. I repeat emphatically that they don’t know what “money” truly is!

Yes, I am going out on a limb to say quite a few things that will ruffle feathers many experts and anarchists!

Every one seems to be confident and assume that they know what “money” is. Because everyone even a child knows it and uses it every day.

You and I must have heard, read, and watched quite a bunch of experts, dissidents, books, and documentaries explaining in details about all sort of ways of applications and manipulation of “money” by the criminal gangs and their banksters. But there is none. no one who attempts to tell people what money exactly and really is: just a bloody simple Medium of Exchange!

From Eustace Mullins' "The Secrets of the Federal Reserve" to Bill Still "The Money Masters", William Engdahl "The Gods of Money", and many in between… All was discussed and revealed is HOW the criminal gangs and their banksters use MOE “money” to gain control of the nations, societies, and enslave people! Not to EXPLAIN what “money”, MOE is.

The latest I’ve read is “Secrets about Money That Put You At Risk- The Basic Things About Money and Wealth You Must Know And Probably Do Not” by Michael J. McKay (2010)

https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-About-Money-That-Risk/dp/0982661509

You can download this short book (only 50 pages) and read here:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/hnkpy7r2iwztqbi/SecretsAboutMoney.pdf/file

The tittle says it all. Inside the book, the Author says:

“The Best Money – the one most folks would eventually use if it were not otherwise imposed on them by a government - would be a money that worked well if you wanted to save it, because it did not lose its purchasing power, and would work well if you wanted to use it to buy something in a far off land – because it would have a near universal value as a ‘medium of exchange’; as something that just about anyone, anywhere would accept as money.” (emphasis is mine)

The right words “medium of exchange”was mention only one in the entire 50 page book! He touched right on the heart of the matter only once...and then moved away from it into the manipulation of such “legal tender” as every Author did before him!

Our intellectuals, especially our professors in “economics” and economists and even dissidents keep whining and lamenting about “our taxpayers money” mantras. They don’t even understand the real purposes of all application and manipulation of such “legal tender” at all.

Listen to what the young president of El Salvadore, Nayib Bukele, who made Bitcoin the “legal tender” in his country, explained the obvious to a bunch of so-called conservative capitalists and economists. The obvious simple fraud and deception that I’ve shouted on the roof in vain about the dangerous stupidity of the mantras “our taxpayer’s money” for years!

THE REAL PURPOSES OF TAXATION

Yet, Nayib Bukele was right about most of it… except his last comment. He was wrong! The fiats will not collapse as long as the people keep believing and using it as MOE, and keep producing goods and services! And that government imposes tax not just to give the dumb people, especially the intellectuals, well educated (euphemism for well indoctrinated) a false sense of “democracy,” “democratic duty” to the imagined “social contract”- but also because through taxation, they control and train the masses into obedience by collecting and knowing almost everything about their slaves/citizens activities! And last but not least is taxation helps to slow down the inherent inflation of fiat papers-legal tender by taking back and taking out a large portion of fiat papers from the market/circulation and destroy it literally! One must not forget that the “Legal Tender Fiats” are inflationary by nature!

In one word, Government DOES NOT NEED YOUR “TAXMONEY” TO FUNCTION at all! Government exclusively print their “legal tender” indefinitely from thin air! Stupid!

In the past, Kings, Queens, and Emperors needed to tax the peasantry/serfs because at that time, they were not CUNNING enough to create and monopolize medium of exchange of their own as modern “legal tender” under current nation-state system. These feudal lords would collect tax by sending troops to literately collect crops and services (forced labor/work in government project without pay) from the peasants.

Even stupid old communist regimes did not collect general income tax ! Not only because since there was no private business, private property! But Government prints “legal tender” and runs everything hence does not need tax at all. Their “legal tenders” were so inflated because these regimes were so dumb in imposing many ridiculous and stupid restrictions on the people from producing goods and services to “back” their “legal tender” MOE as it is the case in the capitalist countries.

I still remember the Communist regime in Vietnam had to kill their “legal tender” MOE and introduced the new colored papers several times (Đổi Tiền) in order to desperately tackle their hyper inflation, especially after the reunification of the country in 1975. The Vietnam Dong has only been stabilized since the implementation of “Open Door Policy,” (mở cửa-đổi mới) in which the stupid communists learned the lesson and allowed the people to own properties and run private business to produce goods and services to give the real “values” to their “HoChiMinh Faces!

As we all know in Zimbabwe, the situation is worst and hopeless! Because Zimbabwe does not really have an economy that produces enough good and services to back their own “legal tender!”

You now can see where the “values” or more accurately the purchasing power of the “legal tender” comes from! And how and why “tax evasion”, a real good thing that the ruling class always does, but become not only a serious crime but a “sin” in the eyes of sheeple!

That’s why and how China, a backward poor country, becomes a strong capitalist by letting people own and run private business to produce the goods and services for themselves and society. It is the goods and services produced by the people of China that give the real values to the Mao Tse Dong Faces (Renminbi) and help “Communist” China beat the West at their own capitalist game! The “communism” is nothing but name!

By the way, have you ever wondered where all the “valued legal tenders” of the EURO ZONE countries e.g French Franc, German Mark etc are now? Oblivion! Now you know why, don’t you?

This young President is smart enough to know how government use “MOE” and names it “Legal tender” to deceive people but not wise enough to know what MOE really is and how it really functions!

“Medium of exchange” has “values” a.k.a purchasing power, as long as the users still agree (by their own volition or by coercive force) to use it to exchange good and services they produce!

That is exactly why such fraudulent “legal tender” has lasted hundreds of years and still “functioning” effectively despite all the sufferings, destruction, damages, wars and slavery in its trails!

And in the USA, despite the so-called “national debt” keeps increasing indefinitely in every second, is still the richest and strongest government on this planet! Because not only the American people still produce goods and services but also through its military might, the Criminal Gangs of USA has forced other countries to buy crude oils with the USA dollars (hence called the petro-dollars.) So literally , the oils of Arab Saudi and other OPEC nations give values to the US dollars!

The “national debt” of the USA is a psyop and a deception. Listen to this Jewish master of “money changer” Alan Greenspan, the former Chairman of the FED (Federal Reserves), straight from the horse's mouth:

Greenspan- 'USA can pay any debt because it can always print money'

Greenspan- 'There is nothing to prevent the government from creating as much money as it wants.'

And now in this century of digital and AI, they want to replace their useful fiat papers with their new complete centralized fiat digital medium of exchange to perfect their “arts of deception” and their controlling system over mankind! Not because their “old fiat papers” have failed them! Don’t dream! And don’t deceive yourselves with such naivety and stupidity! My dear young “bitcoin” President!

The Crypto, Gold and Silver, Store of Values

Catherine Austin Fitts, a former government financial “experts,” is a typical of such “expert and intellectuals stupidity”. She (and her supporters) not only advocates a campaign to maintain fiat papers but also talk nonsense on crypto medium of exchange as if she were a Government shill. In deed she is a statist! And I dare say she does not understand what MOE truly is! I did not make it up or it is an accusation! Read this: Cash Fridays - Stand Together and watch this: Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday - #SolutionsWatch! What a bunch of useful idiots!

Bitcoin and other true cryptos prove beyond any doubt that MOE does not need to be backed by anything or the so-called “intrinsic value” at all!

Good MOE just needs the common, collective agreement among users to exchange their goods and services, based on certain features and characteristics of such MOE that provide simplicity, convenience, privacy, and freedom.

MOE always has “store of values” by default as long as the collective agreement to use it still stands!

Think of the worst time at coming social crisis and showdown and upheaval. Not even gold, silver will remain the good MOE or of values at all… but food, clean water, seeds, herbal medicines, weapons i.e guns and ammunition will become medium of exchange! You understand why, don’t you?

Gold and Silver come from nature and have been a universal MOE for thousands of years. But gold and silver have certain shortcomings to be a good MOE in modern world with integrated global economy.

-Gold and Silver do not have good divisibility. These precious metals cannot be divided into small units in order to be conveniently used in small transaction for small daily good and services. (Denominations)

-Gold and Silver do not have absolute fungibility. Gold and Silver can be faked (difficult to know whether the piece of gold silver is pure “9999” or not with the exact and correct declared weight)

-Gold and Silver are bulky. They cannot be conveniently stored, carried, transferred, and transported in large scale and in large transaction between different locations with long distances!

-Gold and Silver can be easily confiscated, robbed, and stolen. They are hard and costly to be protected!

Crypto superiorities and shortcomings

First we need to understand all the basic of crypto.

Crypto is based on blockchain technology, therefore crypto is decentralized.

There are two type of Cryptos. The public crypto and private crypto. And that there is no such thing called “government crypto” since government’s mandate is controlling thru centralization. Don’t be fooled!

The public crypto is based on the open and transparent blockchain public ledger.

-Every input associated with transaction is un-editable, un-modifiable and permanently recorded in its blockchain for the whole world to see, literally!

Whereas the private crypto is based on a “closed” blockchain, in which every transaction is sealed with different various stealth technology/methods to hide the identities of the sender and the receiver. Such methods also allow to conceal the transaction amount. Hence the private system/cryptos preserves the anonymity across its networks such as Monero, Zcash etc.

Crypto is superior in term of divisibility.

For example, one bitcoin has one hundred millions Satoshi, which is the smallest denominations. Monero has one trillions of piconeros, the smallest unit! Technically, You can buy a single grain of rice or a single grain of wheat with crypto.

Crypto has absolute fungibility

-Crypto is perfectly fungible (the argument that public crypto is not fungible due to government can tainting certain coins is nonsense and rubbish)

-Crypto is permanently stored in its Blockchain. The users need only to hold/memorize the privatekey/wallet private phrases to claim the ownership of the crypto whenever and wherever the user so choose.

-As a matter of fact, when the users make a transaction, the users do not “move” or “transfer” or even transport the “coins”, the users just transfer the “ownership” to another/ recipient’s private keys. Hence there is no need to “store” or “carry” the “coins.”

-The crypto wallet is actually just a physical display on screen of the crypto coins, which match the private key/ ownership when to be claimed! IT DOES NOT CONTAIN THE COIN!

Therefore, If you lost your devices that contain your wallet. You don’t loose your crypto coins. They , your coins are still there in the blockchain. But if you loose your private-keys you loose your cryptos. Whoever knows your privatekeys can claim ownership of those crypto coins!

-Crypto cannot be counterfeited!

A satoshi is always a satoshi! A bitcoin is always a bitcoin! Period! No need or doubt to check if it’s genuine or not!

Therefore a user can own trillions dollars worth of crypto without the need to “store”, carry them around! All the user needs is the privatekeys/pharses. Hence in crypto world, if you don’t hold the privatekeys, you don’t own the coins (the fund).

-Thus, crypto transaction/transferation is super fast, almost instantly regardless of location and distance.

-The shortcomings of crypto

As of the current time, users must need an electronic device and the availability of the internet to access their crypto and make a transaction.

-Every transaction big or small is fee-chargeable and not instantly completed.

-The biggest shortcoming of the crypto is the entire existential function of the crypto and its ecosystem is on the hand of the miners, who hold the power of “confirming” transactions but without obligation to do so.

-Using crypto is not simple and effortless for everyone, especially for children as is in physical MOE. E.g you can give your child a dollar or two to by a lolly or an ice-cream or to give a beggar some changes. But it’s impossible to do so in crypto!

FINAL THOUGHTS

In the real true free world, free market. We need both physical gold&silver, and both public and private cryptos to serve our liberty, privacy, and convenience. They will complement one another to provide humanity a perfect system of medium of exchange with freedom, privacy, and efficiency.

With physical gold and silver you can give to, make a transaction with anyone in person instantly effortless without a device or internet. But you will have some difficulty and inconvenience when you need to give or make a large transaction especially to faraway location/distance. In this case you need cryptos.

Imagine that you are a business person. Sometimes you need to buy or sell something privately and do not wish to be known by others. You use private crypto such as Monero, Zcash.

However when you buy or sell- import or export a large amount of goods, you need a public crypto for transparency and proof of business. Because once you pay and make specific notes about such transaction according to the contract, this detailed information will instantly recorded in the blockchain for everyone involved to see and check.

Thus your counterpart(s) and anyone involved can see this payment instantly and will have to proceed and complete the contract accordingly. There is no way to make a false and fraud claim that you did not pay a correct contracted amount or even did not pay at all! Every transaction and input is transparent and permanently recorded forever in the open ledger (blockchain) that everyone can check with the receiving crypto address in case of dispute!

In this free world of cryptos as MOE, and no fiats, you can migrate, live, and do business around the world without the need of carrying/transferring with you your entire “capital/asset.”

For your convenience and safety, you can convert your gold and silver into cryptos of your choice...And you can travel with “empty hands” with the privatekeys/wallet-phrases in your memory or written somewhere only you and god know!… No one would know if you are billionaires or how much “money” you have!

Uhm well… Maybe you need to hold just some physical gold/silver coins in case there is no internet available to pay for personal necessities such as food drink and accommodation! Once you settle in a new home in new country, you can convert your cryptos back to physical MOE (gold/silver) when you need!

Since 2009, Bitcoin has been an experiment project with several hardforks in an effort to perfect the crypto as p2p cash payment system as Nakamoto Satoshi envisioned. Since then thousands of new cryptos were born with many improvements to provide low cost of transaction with speed and privacy to freedom loving users.

Unfortunately most of the new cryptos are created by crooks and governments’ security agencies to scam on naive people and to muddle and demonize the crypto as a whole with FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt)… Well, with some success!

After 15 years of existence and well functioning the majority of people is still in FUD about cryptos. And the cryptos have not been widely used as Medium of Exchange but virtually become commodities subjected to speculation, and worst to the government central banksters manipulation!

As I said years ago that Government even with violent power and an army of brainless thugs and immoral goons, cannot successfully ban crypto let alone destroy it. But Government can impose rules and regulations to make it hard to use the crypto (KYC/AML). Apart from the lack of the indispensable simplicity of the current cryptos and in its ecosystem, Government has made the use of crypto become impractical in many areas. Thus, the number of crypto users/crypto acceptance still small.

GOOD MEDIUM OF EXCHANGE

To be a good MOE (p2p cash payment system) and be used by everyone, a MOE must be free as in free-speech and simple and easy to use (simplicity) apart from other indispensable features. Crypto as a whole has not achieved such features and characteristics.

By its nature, Crypto cannot replace a physical MOE, but crypto can be a perfect complement to physical MOE with features and characteristics that are impossible to physical MOE as explained above.

CENTRAL BANK DOGITAL CURRENCY: A BLESSING IN DISGIUSE!

IMHO, the plan to introduce CBDC by criminal gangs a.k.a Governments is a blessing in disguise! Yes, that’s right! You hear me correctly!

Firstly, the fiat papers, the tool of slavery for centuries are being killed by government itself. We the freedom loving people don’t have to worry about that “ENSLAVERING DESTRUCTIVE PAPER” anymore.

Since we already have gold, silver as UNIVERSAL Medium of Exchange, and now with the numbers of indestructible crypto which are the real countermeasures to their CBDCs. Both their CBDCs and our cryptos need electricity, electronic device and internet to function and operate. For this reason, Government cannot switch off the electricity and the internet entirely because of their CBDCs, hence our cryptos are “safe” in term of electricity.

Plus more, we will not be restricted and constrained by their centralized ISPs in the near future. Our ingenious freedom lovers and “cyberpunks” have been working hard to create an alternative free networks without being dependent on and controlled by ISPs such as Reticulum (https://reticulum.network/)

The point being once fiat papers were out, gold and silver will be more prominent and will be an attractive “practical” alternative for those who love freedom and privacy. With the complement of many true cryptos available, those freedom lovers will use these tools of liberty at their full speed and capacity. And in turn, open a gate for many naive people to follow once they felt the shackles of CBDCs and see the convenience and freedom that gold, silver, and true cryptos have offered. For this reason, even if there is a total outage by whatever reason, gold and silver still rule supreme!

The new battle of MOE for freedom has already begun!

Go gold and silver! Go crypto! Go free, people!

UPDATE Saturday 6-April-2024:

I hope in the near future, good cryptos such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, or new cryptos will find way to implement “smart contract” method as a built-in feature of blockchain so that any transaction that meets all requirements can be automatically executed/confirmed into the blockchain with the presence of MINIMUM three (3 ) or more FULL-NODES concurrently connected online running without waiting for miners to do so!

(When) IF this “smart contract” method of transaction confirmation as a built-in feature can be done and is implemented, transaction will be free and much faster. There is no need for running an expensive HUGE energy swallower MINING SERVER when all coins are mined.

CBDCs will be defeated when people/users use cryptos as MOE to conduct their business as more goods and services suppliers accept Cryptos as MOE. Will the criminal gangs and their banksters tolerate such situation? I don’t think so!

Thus, don’t wait for another El Salvadore or Tonga, we have to find way to assist one another to make this happen!