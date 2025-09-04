Folks, I post these information from Medical Rebel -Dr Lee Merrit both old and new videos so that in case some one has not been aware of her works will have a chance to know the background and may be more interested and would dig deeper.

Anyway, watch, listen to what she has to say, then come to your own conclusion.

I just remember the time I spent around “indoctrination camps” decades ago, I would talk about the subjects I know for hours without any notes. And since I began to join the new “information age” twenty five (25) years ago in “online talk Q&A” on the things I know one or two even sometimes with “quotes” without any preparation or notes- they were all in my head! And I would always ask my audience please do google-check to correct my mistakes and errors if any.

The point being either you KNOW or you DON’T. True Knowledge cannot be faked!

There is a saying in Chinese Vietnamese “Lễ khả sức, y khả giả, thần khí nan giả; bần khả trang, phú khả sức, cốt cách nan giả; kiến văn bất khả trá” (aristocratic-mannerism can be acted, pretended with make-up- Clothing can be faked with dressed up/dressed-down-, but spirit radiation is difficult to pretend or act. Being poor- being rich can be pretended, acted with make-up, but true character is difficult to fake. True knowledgeability absolutely cannot be faked!)

Well, perhaps… people are fooled because they want to be fooled! Just look at how people around the world just put up with their own organized criminal gang and their thugs. Especially the left-right seppo and MAGA and their so obvious two bit Jewish clowns and freak show! People just put up with everything they do to them, their lies, their act of violation, their crimes, their genocide … even putting up with their thugs and lies at the level of self-harm and self-annihilation!

Anyway, it’s just me. Your life, have your last word, folks.

Albert Einstein The “Pretender Genius”

The Parasite Paradigm