Folks, this Professor is one of a very few, if not the first person who came out and warned about the Covid/Corona psychological warfare against humanity at the very beginning of the covidhoax and its clotshot. I listened to her speeches and interviews since her first appearance even before this particular interviews which IMHO is the most important one.

She may be naive in politics but in this field of her expertise she is one of the best just like Dr. Rima Laibow who had warned the world about the “depopulation vax” years ago before Covid Operation. But as always the propaganda machine of Governments has won over the sheeple on disinformation war their army of so-called “fact-checkers!” (no one even asks who these fact-checkers are!) All truth and facts have been shrugged off as “conspiracy theories” …while those who did read, did not read in entirety, but just skimmed over! Except very few people who care and study these messages in depth.

Dr Mila Alečković Nikolić (or Mila Aleckovic Bataille after her husband surname) is a Serbian scientists and had engaged in political and medical activism even before CovidScam. When the “Covid/Corona” operation began, Dr Mila Alečković Nikolić came out and warned the world about this medical fraud and its psychological operation.

https://www.youtube.com/@milaaleckovicnikolic5663/videos

Unfortunately very few people paid attention to her warning as they all had been occupied by the controlled red-herring of “China/US lab-leaked virus and bio weapon theory” until “all of the sudden” from the blue, a young psychological professor from Belgium was catapulted into mainstream network with the term “Mass Formation Psychosis” with a very “controlled solution”: “Keep speaking out”- although many doctors, nurses, activists had been speaking out to no avail before he said so!

