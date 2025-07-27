Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterMercury: You Don't Need To Be "Expert" To Expose Government's Nefarious Lies! Just Ask Questions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMercury: You Don't Need To Be "Expert" To Expose Government's Nefarious Lies! Just Ask Questions!TheTaoOfAnarchyJul 27, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterMercury: You Don't Need To Be "Expert" To Expose Government's Nefarious Lies! Just Ask Questions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare[Source:youtu.be/rk4aiH0_ur8]Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterMercury: You Don't Need To Be "Expert" To Expose Government's Nefarious Lies! Just Ask Questions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare